In the face of war, India’s spirit shines bright

At a time when India is at war with Pakistan, the country stands united. On May 8th, after Pakistan violated the ceasefire at multiple locations along the border and launched a drone attack, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and other sensitive areas declared a blackout. As a result, authorities had to halt the ongoing IPL match in Dharamshala. Spectators were asked to vacate the stadium, leading to sudden panic. In these difficult circumstances, the local people came together to help those in need, setting a strong example of national solidarity. Spectators leave after the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8, 2025. Photo: Shammi MEHRA / AFP

“No one expected the border tension to escalate this far, so people panicked; they were clueless about where to go. Airports were shut, and it was difficult to get a railway ticket. We connected with hotels, homestays, and nearby accommodations to keep their spaces ready. We also offered free stays, although some people had paid. Now, in the morning most of the people are leaving, and we are helping them with cabs and taxis at fair charges. We received more than 100 calls,” says Siddharth Bakaria, homestay owner in Jammu.

Another local resident, Aaraynsh, a data consultant, also asked people to reach out to him for stay and food assistance. “Most of the people were on vacation, and when they were asked to leave suddenly, a state of panic erupted. Since Pathankot is just 80 km away and was highly sensitive, even those who had trains to catch from there were scared to go. They were looking for shelter, so we opened our Airbnb to help,” he shares.

While many individuals like them extended help during the crisis, compassionate groups were also active in the most affected areas like Poonch and Rajouri. Khushboo Shah, a 30-year-old engineer who runs a group called Helping Hands, said, “There was heavy firing last night (May 8), and people were asked to vacate early. While some went to their relatives, others needed help with accommodation. Our group of 10–15 people has been assisting with stays, travel, food and other necessary support.”

In addition, the Sunni Students Federation, in association with local authorities, has established several camps in hospitals and is urging people to donate blood. “Due to the shelling, many people are getting injured, and to ensure we are prepared, we are requesting blood donations. We have set up camps in Poonch, Mandi, Jammu, Rajouri, and other parts, and people are turning up in large numbers,” says Farid Ahmad, a national secretariat member of the federation.