International Scuba Diving Day: From Gujarat to Puducherry, explore 6 of India's best scuba diving spots

Scuba diving is one of those bucket list activities that everyone has wanted to do at some point. The iconic scene between Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) proves how this is one of those things you must do before you die. So on International Scuba Diving Day today, we've curated a list of the best, relatively empty spots around India to fulfil this craving. PM Modi snorkelling in Lakshadweep Island(Instagram )

Havelock, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have some of the cleanest, clearest beaches left in the country. Their gorgeous waters make for an unforgettable scuba or snorkelling experience since they sport some of the world's most vibrant coral reefs and marine life. The best places to dive in Havelock are Radhanagar Beach, Turtle Beach, Oval Reef, and Aquarium.

Dive centres: Barefoot Scuba, Lacadives, Dive India, Scuba Lov.in

Best time to visit: October to February

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

Puducherry is one of the best places to dive in mainland India and while it may not have the crystal clear waters of the Andaman, the versatility of the wildlife is bound to surprise you. The scuba diving courses are also extremely accessible for beginners with no previous experience.

Dive centres: Temple Adventures, Urban Nomad Unbound Adventure, Samudra Adventures

Best time to visit: October to March

Netrani Island, Karnataka

Accessible by a boat from Murdeshwar, Netrani Island is practically uninhabited which makes it ideal for swimmers who want the whole experience. The visibility under the tranquil waters of the Arabian Sea is impeccable and you will get a chance to interact with a diverse variety of fish from black-tip sharks to turtles, stingrays and more.

Dive centres: Netrani Reef Adventures Murdeshwar, Just Dive

Best time to visit: October to April

Kovalam, Kerala

The coastline of Kerala is slowly becoming popular amongst amateur travellers, so we suggest going here before it gets too crowded. Kovalam is as picturesque as diving locations come, full of vibrant life and underwater landscapes that feature gorgeous coral formations, underwater caves, and dramatic rock formations. While the water might be a little murky, at least it won't be as crowded as all the other white sand beaches.

Dive centre: Scuba Cochin, Bond Safari Kovalam

Best time to visit: September to March

Dwarka, Gujarat

An offbeat location for scuba diving, Drawka in Gujarat offers a fantastic diving experience if you're up for the challenge. The shallow waters surrounding Shivrajpur Beach include a wide variety of coral reefs as well as a rich variety of marine life. It's an especially good place for beginners to explore scuba diving in a calm environment.

Dive centre: Divine Scuba

Best time to visit: October to March

Lakshadweep Islands

The mesmerizing coastline of Lakshadweep Islands beckons you to dive into the magic of scuba diving. The dive sites consist of vibrant reefs, caves, coral gardens, shipwrecks and some drift diving. Bangaram and Kavaratti are more popular while Kadmat and Minicoy are significantly quieter islands for you to explore. You can also explore snorkelling at the islands, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi did.

Dive centres: Lakshadweep Diving Academy, Lak Scuba, Ammathi Scuba

Best time to visit: October to May

Make sure to check with your healthcare provider before attempting any of these. We also recommend checking the weather conditions of each area before planning your expedition. Once all the t's are crossed and the i's are dotted, you're ready to explore these wonderful worlds under the waves.