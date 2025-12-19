This 'offbeat Ladakh' itinerary is travel influencer-approved

If you've had the scenic crevices of Ladakh on your travel bucket list for a while, take this as a sign! And while you're at it, consider this airtight "offbeat" Ladakh itinerary, curated by travel influencer duo Shreyasi and Kartik, who go by the handle @passportsandtrails on Instagram.

7 days in rustic heaven

This seven-day itinerary traces a slower, acclimatised route into Ladakh through the Zanskar region. Begin by driving from Manali to Jispa on day 1, using the night to stablisie yourself and reduce the risk of acute mountain sickness. On day 2, start early and cross Shinkula Pass en route to Gonbo Rangjon. You can camp here for the night, which offers excellent stargazing, or continue onward to Purne. Day 3 is dedicated to a hike from Purne to Phugtal Monastery, a 2,500-year-old structure dramatically set into a cliff face above the Zanskar River, reached via a scenic trail that follows the river. On day 4, drive to Padum and explore nearby landmarks such as Karsha Monastery, Zongkhul Monastery, and Zangla Fort. Day 5 takes you towards Kargil via Pensi La, with views of the Drang Drung Glacier and the Suru Valley; an overnight stay at Rangdum is also an option. On day 6, visit Hundermann village near the Line of Control for its viewpoints and local interactions. On the final day, travel onward to Leh before returning to Manali, allowing time to explore Leh for an extended trip.