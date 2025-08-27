Lesser-known Ganpati spots in India and beyond

Ganesh idols towering over streets, drumbeats echoing through lively processions, pandals decorated with festive fervour — the ongoing 10-day Ganeshotsav is a spectacle to behold! Beyond the festivities, Ganpati finds mention in scriptures, folklore, and local legends across the world — from protecting indigenous Indonesians from a volcanic eruption, to creating the manuscript of the epic Mahabharata in Badrinath. Ganesha idol, Mount Bromo, Indonesia

On Ganesh Chaturthi today, here’s a low-down on lesser-known temples linked to the beloved remover of obstacles.

1. Trinetra Ganesh Temple, Ranthambore, Rajasthan

“This temple is inside the UNESCO heritage site Ranthambore Fort, known for its rare three-eyed Ganesha idol. It’s one of the few temples that also houses the idols of his parents Shiva and Parvati, and his mouse,” shares content creator Ruchika Lohiya. In an interesting tradition, devotees send letters and wedding invitations addressed directly to Bappa, kept alongside offerings during prayers by the temple priests.

How to reach: The fort is 12km from Sawai Madhopur, which is well connected by trains from Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai.

2. Girijatmaj Temple, Lenyadri, Maharashtra

An important part of the Ashtavinayak pilgrimage route, this temple is said to represent the birth of Ganesh. Locals believe that this is the place where Parvati performed penance to beget her son. It is located among 30 rock-cut Buddhist caves near Junnar, and faces south — unusual for temples. The idol is formed from a single rock and its brass covering is said to have been lost.

How to reach: The temple is 95km from Pune. From the base to the cave, visitors have to ascend 340 steps to reach the site.

3. Dholkal Ganesha, Dantewada, Chhattisgarh

The Dholkal Ganesha idol sits on a hilltop in the forests of Dantewada at a height of 3,000 feet. Carved from a single block of granite, the millennium-old, three-foot-tall idol stands out, since instead of the janayu (sacred thread), the idol is adorned with chains. Local legend links the site to a battle in which Ganesha was attacked by Parashurama’s farsa (axe), which led to the village being christened Farsapal. While the outcome of the battle remains a mystery, the idol was rediscovered in 2012.

How to reach: Jagdalpur, home to the nearest airport and railway station, is 80km from Dantewada. From here, the village is a 7km-long uphill trek.

4. Guddattu Sri Vinayaka Temple, Udupi, Karnataka

Surrounded by forests, this temple is known for the ritual of Aayira Koda Seva, in which the idol is bathed daily with water from one thousand pots. It houses the only Jaladhivasa Ganpati idol (continuously submerged in water) in India. “The three-foot-tall idol is believed to have formed naturally from the rock, which remains submerged in water up to the neck throughout the year,” shares content creator Shweta Mahadik.

How to reach: The nearest airport and major railway station is in Mangaluru. From there, travel 100km to Kundapura via train, bus, cab. Then take a bus or cab to the temple, 15km away.

Across borders with Bappa

1. Matsuchiyama Shoden, Tokyo, Japan

Ganesha is worshipped as Kangiten at this ancient temple in Asakusa. Devotees offer white radishes instead of sweets, symbols of harmony and love. The idol has remained hidden since World War II. Every January, the Daikon Matsuri Festival sees the temple filled with daikon (radish) offerings.

2. Sri Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, Penang, Malaysia

Set in George Town’s heritage district, this 19th-century shrine blends colonial design with Tamil carvings. It remains a cultural landmark for the Indian community in Penang and comes alive with chariot processions during Ganeshotsav.

3. Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, Victoria, Seychelles

The only Hindu temple in Seychelles, it was built in 1992. The temple is marked by its vivid Dravidian architecture, featuring a richly decorated gokulam (tower) adorned with statues of Hindu gods and goddesses. Festivals such as Thaipusam and Ganesh Chaturthi draw both the island’s Hindu population and tourists.

4. Ganesha idol, Mount Bromo, Indonesia

A 700-year-old Ganesha idol sits at the edge of Mount Bromo, an active volcano. Said to have mega powers, locals believe that the idol protects them from volcanic eruptions. It was installed by the Tengger mastiff tribe and even today, devotees worship the idol and offer flowers and fruits. It is also believed that if this is not done, the volcano will erupt and consume the people living there.