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    Meet FIFA’s cutest fan in Mexico: Osito, 8-year-old rescue poodle mix winning hearts

    Perched calmly on the back of a cargo bicycle, Osito can be seen dressed in a Mexico jersey, sunglasses and cap

    Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 4:28 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    After the little duck waddling through the streets in Mexico City in the country’s FIFA World Cup jersey, soccer fever has now found a new unexpected furry fan.

    A dog named "Osito" wears Mexican colors before the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra) (AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra)
    A dog named "Osito" wears Mexican colors before the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra) (AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra)

    Osito, an 8-year-old rescue poodle mix, who first arrived at Mexico’s opening match on June 11 and has been attending all matches since, is the internet’s new favourite soccer fan.

    A dog named Osito wears a Mexico national team jersey and rides in a bicycle basket of Jorge Rangel before a World Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea in Mexico City, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    A dog named Osito wears a Mexico national team jersey and rides in a bicycle basket of Jorge Rangel before a World Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea in Mexico City, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

    Perched calmly on the back of a cargo bicycle, Osito can be seen dressed in a Mexico jersey, sunglasses and cap.

    His pet parent, Jorge Rangel spent weeks preparing Osito’s World Cup look, from gathering accessories to adapting sunglasses to fit him.

    Speaking about the attention that the two are getting, Rangel told AFP, “It exceeded all my expectations.”

    Interestingly, this arrangement began by chance. One day, Rangel placed the dog in a delivery box attached to his bicycle and took him for a short ride. Osito seemed to enjoy it.

    A fan, left, takes a photo with a dog named Osito, wearing a Mexico national soccer team jersey, next to Jorge Rangel before the World Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea in Mexico City, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    A fan, left, takes a photo with a dog named Osito, wearing a Mexico national soccer team jersey, next to Jorge Rangel before the World Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea in Mexico City, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

    Over time, Rangel added cushions, adjusted the setup and gradually brought him along on longer trips through the city. Before long, the pair became a familiar sight.

    Now, children rush over to greet Osito, strangers stop to take photographs and some initially mistake him for a stuffed animal because he sits so still, often dressed in one of his many outfits.

    Rangel added, “He has a very gentle temperament. Everybody wants to meet him.”

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    Home/Htcity/Trips Tours/Meet FIFA’s Cutest Fan In Mexico: Osito, 8-year-old Rescue Poodle Mix Winning Hearts
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