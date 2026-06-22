Meet FIFA’s cutest fan in Mexico: Osito, 8-year-old rescue poodle mix winning hearts

Osito, an 8-year-old rescue poodle mix, who first arrived at Mexico’s opening match on June 11 and has been attending all matches since, is the internet’s new favourite soccer fan.

After the little duck waddling through the streets in Mexico City in the country’s FIFA World Cup jersey, soccer fever has now found a new unexpected furry fan.

Perched calmly on the back of a cargo bicycle, Osito can be seen dressed in a Mexico jersey, sunglasses and cap.

His pet parent, Jorge Rangel spent weeks preparing Osito’s World Cup look, from gathering accessories to adapting sunglasses to fit him.

Speaking about the attention that the two are getting, Rangel told AFP, “It exceeded all my expectations.”

Interestingly, this arrangement began by chance. One day, Rangel placed the dog in a delivery box attached to his bicycle and took him for a short ride. Osito seemed to enjoy it.