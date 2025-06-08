Moong Dal Halwa to Aamras, know what Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is carrying for Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission

India is poised to make a historic return to space as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force pilot and astronaut, will take off as a part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission. He, along with three other astronauts, will leave from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (USA) on June 10 (IST 5.52pm) to the International Space Station (ISS) that they will dock in 28 hours (on June 11). Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla; his sister Suchi Shukla and parents Shambhu Dayal Shukla and Astha Shukla. Inset the SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Dragon spacecrafts(Photos: X and sourced)

Back in the 39-year-old’s hometown, Lucknow (UP), his family is praying for a successful mission, as it will make him the second Indian astronaut to pilot a spaceflight since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission.

“He has been quarantined for a fortnight now, but once a day, he joins us for a group call, as his wife, Dr Kamna Shubha Shukla, and five-year-old son, are with him in Florida. We are all so excited, but also very nervous,” says Shubhanshu’s sister Suchi Shukla, a science teacher in Lucknow.

Suchi adds, “He is very hopeful and wants this mission to motivate the upcoming generations. I have shifted into my parents’ home for a few days and our eldest sister is also coming down from Noida so that all of us can cheer for him together.”

Halwa, aamras at ISS

Shubhanshu is carrying a few Indian delicacies with him. “He is carrying moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, aamras and rice. He is excited to share the delicacies with the other astronauts too. Since Indian food is high on spices, he wasn’t getting the permission to carry them. But finally, they did allow a few varieties. He is a fitness-freak and highly into yoga so I am sure he will balance it,” says Suchi.

Praying hard

Shubhanshu’s father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, a retired government employee, tells us that a “Satyanarayan Swami katha and a hawan” are being organised to pray for a successful mission. “The entire family is praying for him and we are all very confident and positive. Ab darr nahin lag raha hai. We are happy that his name will go in history books,” he says. Shubhanshu’s mum, Astha Shukla, adds, “Woh khud bahut excited hai ki woh Bharat ke liye kuch naya karne jaa raha hai. Bas jaldi se mission khatam kar ke wapas aa jaaye.”

Personal belongings

While he is not allowed to disclose the personal belongings he’s carrying, Shubhanshu’s sister feels her brother is “carrying our photos”. She adds, “He cannot disclose due to protocol. Once you take anything to space, it becomes a certified object that has travelled to space. So, he will bring those back and it will be memorabilia for us. We will only get to know what those things are once he’s back.”

Proud alma mater

City Montessori School in Lucknow, Shubhanshu’s alma mater, is celebrating the feat by organising a YyomNite carnival at its Kanpur Road branch. “All the students and staff are electrified that our alumnus Shubhanshu is undertaking this extraordinary journey, carrying the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians with him. The research he does there will push the boundaries of scientific knowledge and will be used for the advancement and prosperity of humankind,” says school manager Prof Geeta Gandhi Kingdon.

They will live stream the event and the carnival will have exploration areas, space photoshoots, activity camp and mission control centre. His family members will also join the event.