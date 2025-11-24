Places breathe different at night, be it out in the wild or the man-made urbanscapes. Sleepless in...: Noctourism destinations for the globe-trotting night owl

Whichever is your drift, noctourism as a travel trend encourages you to open your mind up to experiencing what may even be a familiar place, by the moonlight instead of the hustle bustle of daytime. And there are actually certain cities and experiences tailored to satiate the night owl wanderer in you. Take your pick.

Kyoto What: The illuminated temples and night stroll paths

The Kiyomizu-dera and Kodaiji temples are open for evening visits, appearing all the more mystical if you choose to visit during cherry blossom bloom season. The Philosopher’s Path or through Gion’s lantern-lit alleys make for the perfect pathways to stroll later on, sans the daytime crowds.