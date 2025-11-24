Sleepless in...: Noctourism destinations for the globe-trotting night owl

Places breathe different at night, be it out in the wild or the man-made urbanscapes.
Whichever is your drift, noctourism as a travel trend encourages you to open your mind up to experiencing what may even be a familiar place, by the moonlight instead of the hustle bustle of daytime. And there are actually certain cities and experiences tailored to satiate the night owl wanderer in you. Take your pick.
Kyoto
What: The illuminated temples and night stroll paths
The Kiyomizu-dera and Kodaiji temples are open for evening visits, appearing all the more mystical if you choose to visit during cherry blossom bloom season. The Philosopher’s Path or through Gion’s lantern-lit alleys make for the perfect pathways to stroll later on, sans the daytime crowds.
One of the driest places on earth, Chile's Atacama Desert provides the perfect cosmic canvas for a night of some breathtaking stargazing. The barely-there pollution keeps these stretches of the sky crystal clear, so much so that apparently the Milky Way too is visible on occasion, without astronomy equipment. Joining a guided tour is recommended if you want to get your stargazing right on all the technical aspects.
How much ever of Singapore you may have heard of, or discovered, nothing beats experiencing the night safari and the garden light shows in person. The safari trail boasts of housing as many as 900 species. The gardens are a close throw away with large crowds flocking to catch the elaborate light and water shows.
Mosquito Bay on Vieques Island is believed to be the brightest of the earth's bioluminescent bays. These waters are inhabited by microorganisms which glow up when the water is disturbed, making kayaking and boat tours a wildly popular pick. Moonless nights are strongly recommended for these expeditions.
What: Night markets — and you're going to be spoilt for choice with this one!
The concept of night markets aren't special at all. But the ones at Bangkok, Marrakech and Taipei definitely are. Bangkok's Chatuchak and Rot Fai night markets boast of street food, antiques and fashion, while Marrakech's Jemaa el-Fnaa square houses food stalls, snake charmers, and musicians. Taipei’s Shilin Night Market on the other hand is famous for Taiwanese snacks like oyster omelets and bubble tea.