St Xavier's Mumbai’s annual festival Malhar will see dance, music and art collide

College fests are always a fun way to spend time with your friends, get involved in activities and also meet new people from other campuses. Beginning today, St. Xavier’s College's iconic festival, Malhar, will take place over the next three days. With the theme, Viva La Vida, the students organised a bunch of fun-filled events to create a buzz and get into the spirit of the festival. Malhar's mascot Puddles poses with college kids(instagram)

The festival will see several colleges from the city partake in different activities to win in genres like sports, music, dance, theatre and more.

College kids have a fun time during Malhar's pre-events

The Claire De Lune - Sky Full Of Stars was a listening party, where the students could enjoy the soothing tunes of Colplay. With many putting their most fashionable foot forward, the photobooth set-up and moving 360° camera was a fun addition. The time-honoured tradition of Malhar By The Bay is a celebration of cultural diversity and artistic expression. Actor Parth Samthaan, known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, entertained audiences with a dance performance.

On the other hand, singers Payal Dev and Ayaan Agnihotri performed their hit song Party Fever, while student band The Treblemakers and kids from various colleges also performed freestyle rap, beatboxing, slam poetry, stand-up comedy and more, onstage.

To wrap things up, author Amish Tripathi interacted with the students at an event titled, For the Plot. He spoke to budding writers, fans and students on how to create plots, fantasy stories, and more.