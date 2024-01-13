AirlineRatings.com, a product rating and airline safety website has recently announced two lists ranking the Top 25 safest airlines of 2024 and the Top 25 safest low-cost airlines for 2024. Some of the factors that go into the research include crashes over the past five years, serious incidents (over two years), public audits, aircrew training, fleet age and more.

According to the webiste, the results are determined by a team of editors who study and monitor 385 different airlines to filter out the ones "at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft." Some of the factors that go into the research include crashes over the past five years, serious incidents (over two years), public audits, aircrew training, fleet age and more.

Here's a list of the the world’s top 25 safest airlines and the safest low-cost airlines published by the website.

The Top 25 Safest Airlines For 2024

Air New Zealand

Qantas

Virgin Australia

Etihad Airways

Qatar Airways

Emirates

All Nippon Airways

Finnair

Cathay Pacific Airways

Alaska Airlines

SAS

Korean Air

Singapore Airlines

EVA Air

British Airways

Turkish Airlines

TAP Air Portugal

Lufthansa/Swiss Group

KLM

Japan Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

American Airlines

Air France

Air Canada Group

United Airlines

The 20 Safest Low-Cost Airlines For 2024

Jetstar

easyJet

Ryanair

Wizz

Norwegian

Frontier

Vueling

Vietjet

Southwest

Volaris

flydubai

AirAsia Group

Cebu Pacific

Sun Country

Spirit

Westjet

JetBlue

Air Arabia

Indigo

Eurowings