Every year, Airline Ratings—an aviation website—publishes an annual ranking to determine the safest flights by analyzing approximately 400 airlines.
AirlineRatings.com, a product rating and airline safety website has recently announced two lists ranking the Top 25 safest airlines of 2024 and the Top 25 safest low-cost airlines for 2024.
According to the webiste, the results are determined by a team of editors who study and monitor 385 different airlines to filter out the ones "at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft." Some of the factors that go into the research include crashes over the past five years, serious incidents (over two years), public audits, aircrew training, fleet age and more.
Here's a list of the the world’s top 25 safest airlines and the safest low-cost airlines published by the website.
The Top 25 Safest Airlines For 2024
Air New Zealand
Qantas
Virgin Australia
Etihad Airways
Qatar Airways
Emirates
All Nippon Airways
Finnair
Cathay Pacific Airways
Alaska Airlines
SAS
Korean Air
Singapore Airlines
EVA Air
British Airways
Turkish Airlines
TAP Air Portugal
Lufthansa/Swiss Group
KLM
Japan Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines
American Airlines
Air France
Air Canada Group
United Airlines
The 20 Safest Low-Cost Airlines For 2024
Jetstar
easyJet
Ryanair
Wizz
Norwegian
Frontier
Vueling
Vietjet
Southwest
Volaris
flydubai
AirAsia Group
Cebu Pacific
Sun Country
Spirit
Westjet
JetBlue
Air Arabia
Indigo
Eurowings