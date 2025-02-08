ValentinesWeekSpecial: it’s a love story... just say yes!

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and show some love. On Propose Day, to bring you some inspiration, we speak to three couples who planned larger-than-life and meaningful proposals for their partners. From bringing spirituality into the picture to going all out with the setup, here’s how they went the extra mile to get that yes! For Yamini and Akshay, a couple-based in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, spirituality became the core part of their proposal.

With divine blessings

Not all proposals need big budgets, as long as they are impactful and meaningful. For Yamini and Akshay, a couple-based in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, spirituality became the core part of their proposal. “Instead of a lavish setup, we chose the serene beauty of Maheshwar. With only the temple bells and the gentle ripples of the river around us, this proposal was deeply personal — proof that romance isn’t just about grandeur, but also about one’s beliefs,” says Akshay, adding, “Draped in yellow saree, Yamini looked beautiful. The location was simply divine.”

For Gurugram-based couple, Thames River in London (UK) was the perfect location

Beginning of forever

For Khyati and Ashwin, a Gurugram-based couple, Thames River in London (UK) was the perfect location. “We first met in 2024 through our parents. What started as an introduction soon blossomed into a meaningful friendship and, ultimately, a beautiful love story,” says Ashwin. He continues, “To make it extraordinary for her, I wanted to go beyond the traditional private dinner and create a unique experience. So, I went with a proposal by the Thames, as Khyati was also studying in London at that time. So, with the iconic London skyline as a backdrop, it felt perfect for the beginning of our forever.”

For Dubai-based couple Akash and Annapurna, hidden waterfalls to a sunset boat ride in Bali, culminated into the big question.

A moment of surprise

For Dubai-based couple Akash and Annapurna, a day full of adventures, from hidden waterfalls to a sunset boat ride in Bali, culminated into the big question. Much to Annapurna’s surprise, just when she thought the adventure was over, Akash arranged a private dinner setup by the shore, with fairy lights spelling out ‘Will You Marry Me?’

The best part? “Her closest friends flew in to witness the moment. While a private violinist played our favourite song under the stars, I got down on one knee, and she said yes!” gushes Akash, who is set to marry Annapurna this year. “Since we live together, planning without her catching on was a challenge! So, I started thinking of everything six months in advance. The theme was a romantic sundowner by the beach, complete with soft, warm lighting, countless candles, and pastel-themed floral arrangements. We followed it with a beachfront dinner,” he adds.

The evolution of the big question

Earlier, proposals were mostly private moments, but now, they are elaborate and deeply personal events, often documented professionally. “This shift has been influenced by social media, where couples want to share and relive their special moments. Instead of a simple question, proposals now feel like an event, often with pre- and post-proposal experiences woven in,” says Manvi Gandotra, founder of 1Plus1Studio.

Proposals have evolved in terms of grandeur as well. According to several recent surveys, people are spending as much as ₹15 lakhs to make their proposals grand. “We’ve witnessed breathtaking proposals worldwide — each one more elaborate than ever. Couples prioritise surprising their partner and choosing the perfect setting, whether it’s a scenic destination or a place with sentimental value. Timing, budget, and capturing raw emotions also play a crucial role,” says Shruti J Khanna from Cupcake Productions.

However, grandeur isn’t everything. One doesn’t always need to spend such large amounts to create something special. Thoughtful proposals, even with a limited budget, can be just as memorable.