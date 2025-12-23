Why grocery stores are the new it-spots

Some travellers plan trips around monuments, others chase Michelin stars or Instagram-famous cafes. A growing number, however, are quietly building their itineraries around grocery stores. From spotless Japanese convenience chains to chaotic Middle Eastern hypermarkets, in the era of grocery tourism, supermarket aisles are fast becoming an unlikely window into local life. From spotless Japanese convenience chains to chaotic Middle Eastern hypermarkets, in the era of grocery tourism, supermarket aisles are fast becoming an unlikely window into local life.

Grocery tourism is all about wandering into local supermarkets, convenience stores and neighbourhood food shops to see what people actually eat, cook and snack on. For many travellers, this ritual has become as essential as sightseeing.

Chef and baker Shivesh Bhatia admits grocery runs are non-negotiable when he travels. “Something about exploring grocery stores in new cities just makes me so happy. On my recent trip to Japan, I got obsessed with 7-Eleven. I kept picking up desserts and snacks I had never seen before. These stores help me understand what people actually enjoy eating,” he says. His core memory of the trip isn’t of sushi counters or temple visits but of chilled cheesecakes, seasonal Kit Kats and neatly packed rice balls eaten on the go.

Numbers that tell a story This shift from souvenir shops to supermarket aisles is backed by data. Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2026 report notes a rise in ‘Shelf Discovery,’ with travellers exploring grocery stores to experience destinations. Bringing this trend closer home, Skyscanner’s Snack Transit pop-up in Delhi and Mumbai showcased over 3,000 snacks from 16 countries, underlining Indian travellers’ growing curiosity about global pantry culture.

Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2026 echoes this, introducing ‘Shelfie Souvenirs,’ where grocery finds trump traditional keepsakes. In fact, 84% of Indian travellers are open to buying design-led kitchen or pantry items, and 79% would consider choosing destinations known for distinctive grocery experiences.

Travelling like a local For Mumbai-based marketing professional Alisha Patel, grocery stores often become the highlight of a holiday. “In Thailand, my husband, Neil and I spent over an hour every day exploring 7-Eleven,” she confesses.

Dubai trips for her mean long detours through Carrefour and Waitrose. “We load up on spices, sauces and tinned meats that are impossible to find back home. It feels practical, but also emotional. You cook with these things later, and the trip comes back to you,” Patel adds.

Even Deepika Maheshwar, a Bangalore-based marketing professional, captures the sentiment, stating, “We’ve been married for almost two years, and one of the funniest things we’ve discovered about ourselves while travelling is how much we love those gigantic grocery stores. Of course, we see the monuments, but the real fun is in walking through those aisles — seeing what people actually buy, what’s trending, and grabbing little things to take home. Grocery stores have somehow become part of our travel story.”

Trip coordinators are noticing this shift too. Nassira Sennoue, travel coordinator at Sun Trails, says she sees this behaviour across age groups. “Travellers want souvenirs that feel real and useful. Spices, olive oil, tea, biscuits or even breakfast cereal offer an honest look into everyday life. It is no longer about luxury only, but about connection,” she states.

The charm lies in simplicity. Unlike restaurants or curated food tours, grocery stores give travellers an unfiltered snapshot of local life. You see what is popular, seasonal, cheap, indulgent, and ordinary.

“One of the simplest but most wholesome parts of my trips is exploring local grocery stores and markets. I always look for a grocery store or supermarket within walking distance of wherever I am staying. It is usually the first thing I do after checking in and dropping my bags,” says content creator, Anmol Sachar.

Internet-famous grocery stores 7-Eleven - Japan It is known for fresh egg sandwiches, bento boxes, ramen selections, and limited-edition KitKat flavours. A national institution for convenience-store snacks.

Don Quijote / Donki - Japan and Singapore It is famous for novelty drinks, shiitake mushroom crisps, konjac jellies, and viral snacks like yaki-imo.

Emart and GS25 - South Korea Emart is popular for budget basics and dried seaweed, while GS25 for its viral pouch drinks and trending items like minari-flavoured Yakult.

Trader Joe’s - USA It is a cult favourite for items like mandarin orange chicken and dark chocolate peanut butter cups.