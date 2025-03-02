Women's Premier League | UP Warriorz set to roar on home turf, captain Deepti Sharma-led team meets fan army in Lucknow!

The UP Warriorz team hopes their local support base will turn out in large numbers at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium as they prepare to play their first match on home turf Lucknow. Captain Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz team getting a warm welcome in Lucknow(Photos: Deepak Gupta/HT)

With two wins in five matches in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), the team expects to turn the tables with the three matches to be held in the city. They will play the Gujarat Giants on March 3, and the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 6 and 8.

A Roaring Welcome

Amidst dhol beats and fireworks, the team received a roaring welcome at the KD Singh Babu Stadium as captain Deepti Sharma led them in, accompanied by coach Jon Lewis and team owner Jinisha Sharma.

Kathak performance at KD Singh Babu Stadium(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

The UP Warriorz Army, comprising young sportspersons and cricket fans, cheered loudly. Sporting the team’s yellow jersey, they waved flags and cheered for the players. To showcase the team members, including international players, students from Subhadra Nritya Sansthaan performed a Kathak ballet.

Handicraft Motifs

The design, craft, and motifs used in the UP Warriorz’s sportswear is inspired by handicrafts from different parts of the state. “Our ‘Phool aur Chingari’ collection is a compelling collaboration with artisan groups from Uttar Pradesh, seamlessly blending heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary fashion. The merchandise has been made by chikankari, aari, and zardozi artisans of Lucknow, brass artisans of Sambhal, and beaded accessory making artisans of Noida,” explained a team member.

Face-off with stars

Budding sportspersons and fans received valuable tips from UPW captain Deepti Sharma, wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, all-rounder Saima Thakor, World No. 1 T20 bowler Sophie Ecclestone, current season hat-trick taker Grace Harris, power-hitter Chinelle Henry, young batsman Vrinda Dinesh, and other players. They advised youngsters to fully concentrate on sports while also balancing their studies. “Focus, practice, and determination are the keys to success,” said Deepti.

Team owner Jinisha Sharma added, “It’s exciting to be in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh—our home state—for the first time.” Regional Sports Officer Amitesh Saxena wished the team the best and expressed hope that they would exploit the home conditions to their advantage.