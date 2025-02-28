Actor Amit Sadh on visiting alma mater La Martiniere College, Lucknow: Proud of being a Martinian

Actor Amit Sadh became nostalgic upon visiting his alma mater, La Martiniere College, in Lucknow. Returning to the campus after a decade, the actor reminisced about his school days. Amit Sadh at La Martiniere College, Lucknow

“I passed Class XII in 1997, and my last school visit was during the release of Sultan (2016), so it had been nine years since then. It’s always emotional revisiting your school days. La Marts is not just a school — it's an institution, and we all are proud of being Martinians. I got a chance to meet the current principal, Gary Dominic Everett sir, my old teacher, Ma'am Raza, as well as my college mates,” says Sadh.

Amit Sadh with old students and former teacher Tamanna Raza

Sadh adds, “I went to my old classrooms, the spot where our names are inscribed, so it was a very emotional feeling. We went to the Constantia building and enjoyed a top-floor view. I met many of my classmates and schoolmates. Everyone has grown-up children now, and it was funny when they were calling me ‘bhaiya,’ and my friends were like, ‘Aree, call him Chacha and Tauji,’ and I was like, ‘No, no, bhaiya is fine!’ It was an emotional moment. I am in touch with many of them.”

Amit Sadh with Nadeem and Ratnesh Gupta ahead of relishing bun kababs

Reliving his old days, he relished Nadeem Bhai’s famous bun kebab at the canteen. “When you come to Lucknow, eating is a must, and I went on an eating spree, forgetting everything. I refreshed my taste buds by savouring bun kebab at the school canteen. I have gained two kilograms in a short time, which I will need to burn.”

Amit Sadh with principal Gary Dominic Everett and vice principal Mark Donald Carron

Going back happy after his visit, he shares, “This time, I was able to visit a mall that was located near my hotel and was amazed to see this side of development as well. On this visit, I got so emotional that I called the producers of my next films — Pune Highway as well as a cop drama — and asked them that the premieres for both my films must also happen in Lucknow.”