Unlocking inner peace with mental yoga – A path to true well-being

In a world that often feels like a relentless pursuit of external validation, where the latest trend or the next social media approval dictates our emotional compass, a fundamental truth often gets lost: our inherent capacity for profound inner peace and unwavering joy. While the discourse around well-being frequently centres on physical health, it's time we recognise a critical missing piece – our mental and emotional equilibrium. We see individuals with all the material comforts, yet plagued by an undeniable sense of hollowness. They crave connection, acceptance, and love, often spiralling into distress when left to their own company.

This isn't merely a societal observation; it's a profound human dilemma. Can one truly be a good companion to others, or find genuine fulfilment in relationships, if they cannot even enjoy their own solitude? This critical question echoes through the ages, and its answer, as articulated in ancient wisdom traditions like the Upanishads, points to a fundamental forgetting – a disconnection from our authentic, beautiful selves.

Yogaschittavritti nirodhaha implies that yoga is for the cessation of the vagaries of themind. Sri Krishna in Bhagawad Gita says, Samatvam Yoga Uchyate - equanimity is Yoga. Putting the two together it simply means that choosing the quality of one’s thoughts and emotions and remaining equanimous is the path and goal of yoga.

For too long, the popular perception of yoga has been confined to impressive physical postures – the 'asanas'. While these offer undeniable physical benefits, they represent only a fraction of yoga's transformative potential. Today, I want to introduce you to "Mental Yoga" – a powerful, yet often overlooked, dimension of this ancient practice that directly addresses our deepest yearning for mental and emotional well-being.

Mental Yoga, at its core, is the cultivation of a steady and equanimous mind. It's about training our awareness, not just of our breath or our body, but of our internal landscape – our thoughts, emotions, and reactions. Through practices like meditation, we begin to uncover the true nature of our being: eternal, pure, enlightened, liberated, and blemish-free. When we truly comprehend this profound truth, the incessant search for external validation simply ceases. Why would you seek approval from the transient when you are the embodiment of the eternal?

The wisdom traditions speak of "Vedanta Kesaris" – lions among men who have not only understood but experienced this truth. Their characteristics offer a compelling blueprint for mental fortitude: they are fearless, unperturbed by any external stimuli, free from worry, devoid of craving, untouched by hatred, and unswayed by fleeting elation. They embody sthitaprajña – a state of unwavering steadiness.

Imagine a life where circumstances, however challenging, do not dictate your inner state. Where efficiency and clarity in action stem not from anxious striving, but from a profound inner calm. This is the promise of Mental Yoga. It's not about suppressing emotions, but understanding their impermanence and not allowing them to derail your inner peace.

The ultimate joy that arises from this practice is not a fleeting burst of happiness, but a deep, abiding bliss – anando brahmeti vyajanat. It is an oceanic joy, a supreme contentment that, once attained, becomes an inseparable part of your being. This is your birth right.

In a world grappling with a mental health crisis, where anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly prevalent, Mental Yoga offers a potent and accessible solution. It empowers individuals to reclaim their inner sovereignty, to find joy not in external acquisitions, but in the profound realisation of their own inherent nature.

It is time to embrace the profound power of meditation and the complete science of yoga – not just as a physical discipline, but as a holistic path to mental and emotional liberation. This isn't just about feeling better; it's about fundamentally transforming your relationship with yourself and the world, and in doing so, reclaiming the wealth of bliss that is truly yours.

