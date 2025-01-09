When the stars aren't aligned: A list of the unluckiest days to get married in 2025 according to astrological events

We all dream of a picture-perfect wedding day, but what if the stars could help make that dream a reality? Astrology offers some fun insights into how the cosmic energies around us can either give your marriage a boost or throw a wrench in your big day; knowing when to say “I do” according to the stars can make all the difference. If you're into syncing your life’s milestones with the universe, here are a few key celestial happenings in 2025 that you might want to avoid when picking your wedding date! Unluckiest days to get married

Venus Retrograde: March 1 – April 12, 2025

Venus, the planet that governs love, relationships, and beauty, plays a central role in romance. When Venus goes into retrograde, its energy goes inward, leading to potential disruptions in love and commitment. During this period, couples may find themselves revisiting past issues or questioning their current relationships. While not necessarily disastrous, marrying during Venus retrograde could bring emotional complexities into the fold and it might feel like a bumpy start to your married life.

The retrograde also tends to disrupt wedding plans, causing delays and miscommunications with vendors or guests. If you want to avoid starting your marriage in a turbulent period, it's best to delay your wedding until Venus returns to direct motion after April 12.

Mercury Retrograde: March 15 – April 7, July 18 – August 11, November 9 – November 29, 2025

Mercury retrograde is infamous for its ability to cause confusion, delays, and disruptions, particularly in communication and travel. With Mercury governing contracts, travel logistics and everyday communications, tying the knot during one of its retrograde periods could lead to a cascade of issues like miscommunications with the officiant, misplaced documents, or even problems with travel arrangements for guests.

Although many couples do go through with their weddings during Mercury retrograde, they should prepare for potential hiccups. If you want to avoid a stressful wedding planning experience, consider rescheduling your wedding to a more favourable date.

Eclipses: March 14, March 29, September 7, and September 21, 2025

Eclipses are some of the most potent astrological events, often bringing significant change or transformation. They hint at powerful times that can bring unexpected shifts in energy, making it difficult to predict what will unfold. Eclipses are also often associated with endings, beginnings, and the revealing of hidden truths — none of which are ideal themes for starting a lifelong commitment.

Since eclipses are known for their unpredictable energy, planning a wedding during these times could feel chaotic or jarring. The eclipsed light symbolises a hidden aspect of reality, and you may find that your wedding day doesn't unfold as planned. Eclipses can also disrupt wedding ceremonies, creating a sense of uncertainty or unexpected shifts in your relationship dynamics.

While your love might be written in the stars, when selecting the best date for your wedding, it’s important to remember that there’s no universal “perfect” wedding day. Whether you choose to heed the stars or follow your heart, the most important thing is to ensure that your wedding reflects the love and commitment that you share with your partner. However, if you’re looking for the most harmonious start to your married life, consider avoiding these challenging astrological events in 2025.