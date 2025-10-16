A 3-week lucky spell commences for THESE zodiac signs with Venus in Libra: What to expect

We're literally in it! It's lottery winning season for THESE lucky zodiac signs with Venus in Libra! (Photos: Instagram)

Between October 14 and November 6, as Venus, the planet of love, beauty and expansion enters homeground in Libra, the signs of Aries, Libra, Virgo and Capricorn are expected to win big. Astrologer Amy Demure reads the stars for the weeks ahead.

And as always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Aries Chemistry and connection are the primary themes for the fire sign of Aries over the next 3 weeks. Expect to look into your partner's eyes and feel a whole another level of affection. Or if you're single, expect to have the same with your next strangers to lovers trope. This is also an excellent time for collaboration on all big-scale projects which are more than likely to meet with success.

Libra Struggling with meeting your goals? This 3-week spell promises to undo It's a lot like Santa's naughty and nice list though — good karma attracts good karma. The air sign can also expect to feel more magnetic, using their charm to the hilt to get things done (and away), but then again, Libras are already a pro at that.

Virgo Make those big money moves Virgo! This is a great time for the earth sign to revamp their psychology and inner mantra when it comes to finances. Leveling up on the inside will be a frequency the Universe will be catching onto LIVE. So Virgos must tap into those handy affirmations and instantly experience the doors of opportunity being thrown open.

Capricorn Career is the buzzword for Capricorns over the next 3 weeks. If the earth sign has been struggling off late in feeling seen at work, expect recognition and big gains to gallop in, setting you (and your confidence!) up for the months to come. One thing they must however work on, is tuning their inner frequency to drown out the tough times looming over them since early October.

Ready for the good times to roll?