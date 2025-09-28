Vijay Kumar Arora wins second national award; ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ honoured

Arora is no stranger to national recognition. In 2018, he won the prestigious national award for Harjeeta , a sports biopic starring Ammy Virk that inspired audiences with its powerful narrative. Before moving into direction, Arora had already established himself in the film industry as a celebrated cinematographer, working on remarkable Hindi films such as Vaastav , Astitva , Kurukshetra , Tum Bin , and Dus . His technical mastery behind the camera and his natural instinct for storytelling have shaped him into one of the most respected creative voices in Indian cinema today.

Punjabi cinema is celebrating a shining moment as acclaimed director Vijay Kumar Arora secured his second national award, this time for the much-loved Punjabi feature film Godday Godday Chaa . Starring the versatile Sonam Bajwa, the film has struck a chord with audiences across India for its rooted storytelling, cultural authenticity, and strong emotional appeal. Produced by VH Entertainment and Zee Studios, the movie continues to earn both critical acclaim and audience love.

The success of Godday Godday Chaa also highlights the growing influence of VH Entertainment, headed by Varun Vijay Arora. Formed in 2020, VH Entertainment has quickly become one of Punjab's most-dynamic production houses. Known for delivering films that celebrate Punjabi traditions while telling universally appealing stories, the company has produced notable titles like Kali Jotta, Godday Godday Chaa, and Jee Ve Soniya Jee.

With success already in its stride, VH Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Umesh Bansal are now bringing fans even more reasons to rejoice. The highly anticipated sequel to Godday Godday Chaa is all set to release this Diwali season, on October 22. Produced by VH Entertainment and Zee Studios, the film promises a festive mix of laughter, heart, and family emotions.

This Diwali, it's not just fireworks... it's the return of Godday Godday Chaa!"

(*Partnered content)