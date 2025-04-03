‘Vintage RCB is back’: Social media users react after GT hand RCB their first loss of IPL 2025

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered their first defeat of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as they lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets at their home ground in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Wednesday night. Fans couldn’t resist taking digs at RCB’s infamous inconsistency, with many pointing out their recurring struggles in the league. Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets(REUTERS)

The team’s batting collapse became a major talking point, as users humorously lamented their poor performance. Earlier in the match, RCB’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure. GT’s bowlers made early inroads, reducing RCB to a concerning 42/4. However, English batting allrounder Liam Livingstone and Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma steadied the innings with a crucial 52-run partnership. Liam then unleashed his power-hitting, scoring a vital half-century, while Australian cricketer Tim David’s late surge pushed RCB to a respectable 169.

Another popular talking on social was Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s return to Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but this time as a Gujarat Titans (GT) player. The pace bowler was the standout performer with the ball, claiming three key wickets, while Sai Kishore provided valuable support with two dismissals in the middle overs. Many joked that Siraj remained the best bowler on the pitch, sadly, just not for RCB anymore.

Chasing a target of 170, GT secured victory with ease, finishing the job with eight wickets in hand. Given Bengaluru’s batting-friendly conditions, GT’s chase was always in control. Despite the early loss of their skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings with yet another composed knock. His 75-run stand with Jos Buttler effectively sealed the deal, with the Englishman’s explosive hitting making the chase look effortless as he led the charge with a blistering knock of 73 runs from only 39 balls.

As RCB fans processed the defeat, social media remained unforgiving. From lighthearted jabs to full-blown roasting, the internet was quick to remind the team of their long-standing struggles.