A sneak peek into celebs' postpartum journeys

The postpartum journey brings forth a myriad of challenges. From physical recovery, fitness to mental wellness, celeb moms have always been dishing out some major wellness goals by being vocal about their postpartum journeys on social media platforms. Here's a compilation of celebs who have shared their journeys so far:

Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who along with husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their firstborn son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on 20 August 2022, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her postpartum journey on Thursday. She wrote, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents.”

Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu, who welcomed her daughter Devi last year, earlier shared a video documenting her inspiring weight-loss journey. The actress, who became a mother in 2020, has been motivating her fans with her dedication to getting back in shape. In the video, posted on her Instagram account, Bipasha is seen practicing pilates. She captioned her post, Mamma’s weight loss journey!!! The struggle is real !!! But nothing is impossible …slow and steady and in the most healthy way I am loving myself and my body in every stage of my life … trying to be kind to myself. Reminding myself I have just given birth to another human being … it’s like a superpower on its own. Proud to be a healthy happy mamma #loveyourself"

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt has become a true inspiration for new moms everywhere when she shared a picture of herself performing an inversion, shedding light on her postpartum fitness journey right after one and a half months since her delivery. She expressed, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go). Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise.”

Gauahar Khan

Actor Gauahar Khan, who became a mother after welcoming her first child with husband Zaid Darbar on May 10, has amazed her fans by sharing a photo showcasing her postpartum weight loss on Instagram Story last year as she shed 10 kilograms in just 10 days after giving birth. She even mentioned that she has set a goal to lose an additional 6 kilograms. Dressed comfortably in pyjamas on the pic, she wrote, “Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum!”