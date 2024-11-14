All you need to know about autoimmune ailment, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter India, actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that he suffers from an autoimmune ailment, Hashimoto’s disease. He said, “I am a fat kid at heart. I was diagnosed with mild depression, which was circumstantial. When you have an autoimmune disorder — I have something called Hashimoto’s — it’s an extension of having a thyroid issue, but your antibodies fight against you. So, it’s almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress." Here's all you need to know about the disease. Arjun Kapoor revealed that he suffers from Hashimoto’s disease.

What is Hashimoto Thyroiditis?

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis is a condition where the body's own immunity attacks the thyroid gland, causing malfunction and death of cells. Initially, there may be hyperfunction of the thyroid, but due to the ongoing antibody attack and inflammation in thyroid, it leads to a reduction in thyroid function and hypothyroidism.

“There are different types of antibodies in our body. Some antibodies form in response to disease, while others arise due to mimicry, sometimes harming the body. Among these are certain autoantibodies that attack thyroid tissues, a condition first identified by a Japanese scientist, now known as Hashimoto's thyroiditis. In this condition, the body produces antibodies against its own thyroid tissue, which leads to its destruction,” says Dr. Saroj Kumar Yadav, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi.

"There may initially be pain and swelling in the thyroid gland, which is referred to as 'goiter'. This is followed by a decrease in thyroid function, which can manifest in various ways, including weakness, lethargy, dullness, weight gain, impaired bowel function, decreased attention, and mental confusion. These are some of the multiple symptoms associated with Hashimoto's thyroiditis. In certain individuals with high levels of antithyroid antibodies, these antibodies can become toxic to the brain and attack the nervous system, leading to abnormal body movements, impaired consciousness, and abnormal behavior. The good part is that, because it is an autoimmune condition, it responds to immunomodulating treatments," says Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital.

Symptoms

As metabolism slows down, it can cause weight gain, and patients may become sluggish and lethargic. There is also a reduction in internal heat production, which can lead to cold intolerance. The skin becomes dry, and hair loss may occur. Constipation is common, and patients may experience a reduction in heart rate, or bradycardia. The prolonged slowing of cardiac function can result in breathlessness and swelling of the body. These are some of the manifestations of Hashimoto thyroiditis leading to hypothyroidism, and it can also affect fertility, potentially causing infertility or recurrent pregnancy losses. In females, it can lead to infertility and may also result in recurrent pregnancy losses, especially in early pregnancy. This highlights the importance of recognizing the condition. This condition also affects mental health. Thinking becomes sluggish, and the body’s slowed metabolism can lead to decreased productivity, depression, and stress.

“It is important to do our periodic, timely check of the thyroid hormone status and adjust the dosages as needed. Taking either too little or too much of the hormone can lead to symptoms. However, if a patient maintains normal thyroid hormone levels, which is easily achievable with regular check-ups and dose adjustments, they can live a normal life,” says Dr. Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant Endocrinology, PSRI Hospital, New Delhi.

Treatment

It is the most common cause of hypothyroidism, and the primary treatment for Hashimoto thyroiditis is thyroid hormone replacement therapy. The drug of choice is usually levothyroxine sodium, and this medication is taken for life. "This disease typically has an insidious onset, with subtle signs and symptoms that may progress over months to years. Common symptoms include fatigue, constipation, dry skin, and weight gain. As the disease progresses, symptoms may include hoarseness, slow movements, decreased sweating, cold intolerance, memory loss, hair loss, and menstrual irregularities.

The diagnosis of Hashimoto thyroiditis is primarily based on physical findings suggestive of hypothyroidism in the patient, along with thyroid profile testing and anti-thyroid antibody tests. Additional blood tests and a thyroid ultrasound may also be necessary to assess for autoimmune processes in the thyroid gland. Management typically involves lifelong thyroid replacement therapy with levothyroxine," says Dr Kadam Nagpa, Head, Neuroimmunology and Senior Neurologist Salubritas Medcentre

.