Celebrating 25 Years of Innovation: How AI is Transforming Our Daily Lives and making it easier?
As HT City turns 25, we ask ChatGPT to tell us 25 fascinating ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) has been reshaping lives and making our days easier.
1 Personalised reccos: By analysing your preferences AI can suggest movies, music, books, eateries and much more.
2 Time management: Need help planning the day? Use AI-powered scheduling assistants to prioritise tasks and manage your way.
3 Health monitoring: Wearable devices with AI algorithms can track activity levels and vitals to provide insights into your overall health.
4 Task automation: AI-powered tools can save you a lot of time by automating repetitive tasks like email sorting, bill payments, etc.
5 Navigation: Not so lost anymore! All thanks to AI navigation apps that can provide real-time updates and make driving smoother.
6 Emergency assistance: You can depend on AI-based emergency response systems to detect medical emergencies and alert for help.
7 Environment awareness: You can make informed decisions to protect your health with the help of apps that track air quality, pollution levels, etc.
8 Travel planning: Going on trips is not a hassle anymore, courtesy travel apps that can prepare itineraries, bookings and more.
9 Fitness coaching: Attain fitness goals using AI-powered apps that can create personalised workout plans, track progress and provide feedback.
10 Smart home control: Have the power to control AC, lights and other smart home devices with voice-controlled commands or automated routines.
11 Language learning: With bespoke lessons, exercises tailored to your learning style and more, AI-assisted language leaning is a reality now.
12 Language translation: It’s not all Greek anymore as AI-based apps can help translate real-time, allowing you to speak many tongues.
13 Social media management: Unlock better stats for your social media handles with the help of AI-powered social media tools.
14 Mental health support: AI-powered chatbots and therapy apps can aid your mental wellness journey support and coping strategies, etc.
15 Home security: AI-powered home security systems can detect intrusions or suspicious activities, and send alerts to you.
16 Virtual assistance: Call it Siri, Google or Alexa, AI-based virtual assistance has become the key to happiness and enjoyment now.
17 Financial management: By analysing your spending habits, AI can suggest budgeting, saving and investing strategies.
18 News and information: Stay on top of everything that’s happening around the world with the help of AI-powered news apps.
19 Cooking assistance: Whip up tasty gourmet meals with AI-powered recipe apps that can suggest ingredients, offer cooking, etc.
20 Shopping assistance: Find the best deals, compare prices and track your purchases with the help of AI-driven shopping apps.
21 Entertainment: Movies, shows, podcasts, games — you ask for it and AI-based entertainment apps will come up with the best suggestions.
22 Educational support: AI-powered educational apps can give interactive lessons, quizzes and tutorials to help you learn new skills at your own pace.
23 Productivity boost: AI can analyse your work habits and suggest strategies to boost productivity with the help of productivity tools.
24 Home maintenance: The necessary reminders, such as to change air filters, etc. can be taken care of by home maintenance AI apps.
25 Pet care: Ensure your fur babies’ safety and health using pet monitoring devices that can track your pet’s behaviour.