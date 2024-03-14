Celebrating 25 Years of Innovation: How AI is Transforming Our Daily Lives and making it easier?

1 Personalised reccos: By analysing your preferences AI can suggest movies, music, books, eateries and much more. AI can help us with our day-to-day tasks (Illustration: Adobe Stock)

2 Time management: Need help planning the day? Use AI-powered scheduling assistants to prioritise tasks and manage your way.

3 Health monitoring: Wearable devices with AI algorithms can track activity levels and vitals to provide insights into your overall health.

4 Task automation: AI-powered tools can save you a lot of time by automating repetitive tasks like email sorting, bill payments, etc.

5 Navigation: Not so lost anymore! All thanks to AI navigation apps that can provide real-time updates and make driving smoother.

6 Emergency assistance: You can depend on AI-based emergency response systems to detect medical emergencies and alert for help.

7 Environment awareness: You can make informed decisions to protect your health with the help of apps that track air quality, pollution levels, etc.

8 Travel planning: Going on trips is not a hassle anymore, courtesy travel apps that can prepare itineraries, bookings and more.

9 Fitness coaching: Attain fitness goals using AI-powered apps that can create personalised workout plans, track progress and provide feedback.

10 Smart home control: Have the power to control AC, lights and other smart home devices with voice-controlled commands or automated routines.

11 Language learning: With bespoke lessons, exercises tailored to your learning style and more, AI-assisted language leaning is a reality now.

12 Language translation: It’s not all Greek anymore as AI-based apps can help translate real-time, allowing you to speak many tongues.

13 Social media management: Unlock better stats for your social media handles with the help of AI-powered social media tools.

14 Mental health support: AI-powered chatbots and therapy apps can aid your mental wellness journey support and coping strategies, etc.

15 Home security: AI-powered home security systems can detect intrusions or suspicious activities, and send alerts to you.

16 Virtual assistance: Call it Siri, Google or Alexa, AI-based virtual assistance has become the key to happiness and enjoyment now.

17 Financial management: By analysing your spending habits, AI can suggest budgeting, saving and investing strategies.

18 News and information: Stay on top of everything that’s happening around the world with the help of AI-powered news apps.

Chat GPT is the most used AI app(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

19 Cooking assistance: Whip up tasty gourmet meals with AI-powered recipe apps that can suggest ingredients, offer cooking, etc.

20 Shopping assistance: Find the best deals, compare prices and track your purchases with the help of AI-driven shopping apps.

21 Entertainment: Movies, shows, podcasts, games — you ask for it and AI-based entertainment apps will come up with the best suggestions.

22 Educational support: AI-powered educational apps can give interactive lessons, quizzes and tutorials to help you learn new skills at your own pace.

23 Productivity boost: AI can analyse your work habits and suggest strategies to boost productivity with the help of productivity tools.

24 Home maintenance: The necessary reminders, such as to change air filters, etc. can be taken care of by home maintenance AI apps.

25 Pet care: Ensure your fur babies’ safety and health using pet monitoring devices that can track your pet’s behaviour.