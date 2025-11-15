Delhi pollution: Three gadgets that help you breathe better when the AQI doesn’t

Every winter, Delhi sinks into its familiar grey haze, and the health impact is visible almost immediately. Despite seasonal action plans and public advisories, PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations routinely breach safe limits. “Exposure to air pollution can trigger everything from pneumonia, asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups to headaches, eye irritation, worsened sinusitis, and even strokes or heart attacks,” says Dr Gurmeet Singh Chabbra from Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital.



Air purifiers have long been marketed as the first line of defence, especially for urban residents. “Air purifiers can play a vital role in lowering the concentration of indoor pollutants such as dust mites, pollen, pet dander, mould spores and other airborne allergens”, says Dr Sunny Jain from Accord Super Speciality Hospital, notes.



However, the debate lies in real-world usage. Air purifiers are stationary. “Opening windows or doors can immediately equalise AQI, and the real problem lies when you are out of the house at work or in the garden doing a jog or in the market”, notes Dr Sunny Jain. As pollution peaks and skies turn grey, personal air-cleaning tech is filling critical gaps for outdoor air purification Many of us spend hours commuting, working in shared offices, and moving between semi-indoor spaces where access to a purifier isn’t always possible. Doctors often stress that while purifiers are helpful, they’re not a blanket solution, especially when used outside the home.



This is where personal air-cleaning gadgets step in, offering targeted protection in situations where traditional devices fall short.

Your personal clean air bubble

Atovio pebble creates a personal pure air bubble



Unlike bulky home purifiers, the Atovio Pebble was created to address exposure outside the house, during commutes, office hours, shopping or travel. As founder Anmay Shahlot puts it, “India’s pollution challenge isn’t limited to homes… a wearable device creates a personal clean-air bubble wherever you go.”

The device releases millions of negative ions (anions). These ions latch onto pollutants like PM2.5, dust, bacteria, and even certain viruses. Once the particles clump together, they fall out of your immediate breathing zone, thereby reducing the amount you inhale. It works best when worn within 20–30 cm of your face and is particularly useful in semi-indoor environments like metros, cabs, co-working spaces, classrooms, and hotel rooms. A mask that filters like a machine

A portable purifier that can be worn directly on your face



The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier integrates HEPA filters capable of blocking dust, allergens, bacteria, and even viruses. It is a portable purifier that can be strapped directly to your face.

Made with medical-grade materials, it actively filters air, making it a practical option for people who can’t avoid exposure: cyclists, delivery workers, office commuters, or anyone spending long hours outdoors. Because it sits comfortably on the face, the filtration happens right where you need it most. A portable companion for cars

Perfect for the work desk, beside the bed, or even inside a car during long drives