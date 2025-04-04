Eat your retinol in a salad is a new wellness trend doing the rounds on the internet

You’ve surely heard phrases like ‘eat your greens or water’ and ‘drink your skincare’, but have you come across this social media trend where wellness influencers are suggesting eating your retinol? This new trend has nutritionists jumping on social media with big bowls of veggies, especially carrots and cabbage and touting their health benefits. Cause who said skincare is only what you apply, it also includes the food you nourish your body with. A bowl of grated carrots with beetroots and cabbage is social media users' newest trick for a skin glow up (Adobe stock)

A big bowls of veggies like carrots, cabbage, red bell pepper have a lot of health benefits(Adobe stock )

We speak to diet experts to understand this new beauty trend.

What does it mean to ‘eat your retinol’? and Dr Geetika Srivastava, Dermatologist and Founder, Influennz Clinic, Delhi, says, “Retinol is a well-known vitamin A derivative widely used in skincare for its anti-ageing, acne-fighting, and skin-renewing properties. But you can incorporate it into your diet by having food that is rich in vitamin A.” However, it is important to note that consuming retinol-rich foods will not offer the same skin benefits as topical retinol.

Sharing the benefits of eating a diet that is rich in vitamin A, Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Cosmetologist and Founder of Keraderm Clinics, Kolkata, says, “The body can convert these foods into retinol. Its ability to accelerate cell turnover, and help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation is very well known. It also promotes collagen production, gets rid of clogged pores and reduces acne breakouts. Retinol can improve skin texture by giving you a smoother and more even complexion.”

Vitamin A is not only essential for skin health but plays a crucial role in:

Immune function – Supports a healthy immune system.

Growth and cell differentiation – Essential for proper cell development.

Vision – Helps maintain good eyesight.

Reproduction – Plays a role in reproductive health.

The food sources of Retinol that are derived from animals include liver, fish such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, etc, and eggs. You can also add dairy products to your diet like whole milk, yoghurt, cream, cheese, butter, etc.

To get the provitamin A benefits that are found in colourful plant-based foods, include carrots, papaya, zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, sweet potatoes, red bell pepper, and red onions, in your salads.

Dermatologists will recommend the usage of retinol in your late 20s to early 30s, as this is when skin naturally starts to lose collagen. However, if you're looking to treat acne or skin texture issues, you can include this salad in your diet and retinol serums into your skincare routine.