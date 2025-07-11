Fridge ciggy: Gen Z’s fizzy take on smoke breaks

A chilled can from the fridge may seem like an innocent midday pick-me-up. But for many Gen Zs, it’s becoming nothing short of a vibe. Enter the fridge cigarette — a trend fizzing its way across social media. The trend, now referred to as the fridge cigarette, is growing on social media

No actual cigarettes are involved here, but the trend borrows from the classic habit of a smoke break, replacing nicotine with cold soda therapy.

Why it hits just right

Turns out, there’s some science behind the fizz. “These signals trigger the release of dopamine, which gives a feeling of pleasure and calm. The body begins to associate this simple act with stress relief and emotional comfort,” explains Dr Nripen Saikia, senior consultant, gastroenterology, PSRI Hospital.

A chilled can of aerated cold drink is not just a drink, it’s a feeling akin to the breaks our older colleagues took with cigarettes.

“It gives people a moment of control and calm,” says Dr Vikas Mittal, pulmonologist, Wellness Home Clinic. But he cautions: “When someone starts using it regularly to deal with stress or fatigue, it can lead to emotional dependency.”

What doctors want you to know

The concern isn’t the occasional cola, it’s the daily, emotional reliance on the sugary drinks. “There is no direct damage to the lungs, the way smoking causes. But these drinks can contribute to inflammation in the body and increase the risk of obesity and metabolic syndrome. For those with asthma or other respiratory problems, even systemic inflammation from high sugar intake can make symptoms worse,” informs Dr Mittal.

Add to that caffeine and sweeteners, and their long-term impact on digestion and liver function.

Healthier swaps

The good news is that the ritual doesn’t have to go, just the can. “There are healthier and equally satisfying options,” says Dr Saikia. “Chilled herbal teas, coconut water, lemon or mint-infused water, and traditional drinks like buttermilk or lassi are excellent choices. Even plain sparkling water with a slice of fruit gives that refreshing fizz without the added sugar,” he suggests.