Taking shots can fix your gut. 24 hours to a happier gut? Sign us up for these health shots! (Photo: Beeya Wellness)

Yes, you read that right.

Packed with enzymes, anti-inflammatory compounds and gut-friendly nutrients that reduce bloating, soothe digestion, and support your microbiome in seconds, all this au naturale lineup of shots — curated by wellness pages @healthyeatingfeed and @realfoodritual — really needs is for them to be made fresh, consumed on an empty stomach or conversely, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, at least 3 to 4 times a week. So are you ready to drink your way to a healthier gut in 24 hours?

Take your pick below.

Digestive enzyme shot Ingredients: Papaya - 1/4 cup, fresh ginger - 1 inch, pineapple - 1/4 cup, juice of half a lemon

Method: Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve immediately. Add 1tbsp of warm water for a thinner, 'shot-like' texture.