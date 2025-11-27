Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    24 hours to a happier gut? Sign us up for these health shots!

    These health shots promise to get to work, right away

    Published on: Nov 27, 2025 3:16 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Taking shots can fix your gut.

    24 hours to a happier gut? Sign us up for these health shots! (Photo: Beeya Wellness)
    24 hours to a happier gut? Sign us up for these health shots! (Photo: Beeya Wellness)

    Yes, you read that right.

    Packed with enzymes, anti-inflammatory compounds and gut-friendly nutrients that reduce bloating, soothe digestion, and support your microbiome in seconds, all this au naturale lineup of shots — curated by wellness pages @healthyeatingfeed and @realfoodritual — really needs is for them to be made fresh, consumed on an empty stomach or conversely, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, at least 3 to 4 times a week. So are you ready to drink your way to a healthier gut in 24 hours?

    Take your pick below.

    Digestive enzyme shot

    Ingredients: Papaya - 1/4 cup, fresh ginger - 1 inch, pineapple - 1/4 cup, juice of half a lemon

    Method: Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve immediately. Add 1tbsp of warm water for a thinner, 'shot-like' texture.

    Digestion booster shot

    Ingredients: Green apple - 1/4 cup, celery stalk - 1, lemon juice - 1tbsp, fresh fennel - 1inch

    Method: Blend until liquid and strain only if needed. Chilling the apple beforehand will give you cool shots and even calmer digestion.

    Anti-inflammation shot

    Ingredients: Carrot - 1/4 cup, fresh turmeric - 1tsp, pinch of black pepper, honey - 1tsp

    Method: Blend everything till smooth and have right away. Using freshly grated turmeric provided stronger anti-inflammatory effects than powder.

    Liver support shot

    Ingredients: Beetroot - 1/4 cup, ginger - 1 inch, apple cider vinegar - 1tbsp, water - 1 to 2tbsps

    Method: Blend all ingredients well and take immediately for best effect.

    Bowel regulatory shot

    Ingredients: Kiwi - 1, baby spinach - 1/4 cup, lime juice - 1tbsp, aloe vera juice - 1tbsp

    Method: Blend until smooth but don't strain after. This keeps the fibre intact. Using cold aloe vera juice for this shot reduces gut irritation and boosts hydration.

    Which of these will you be kickstarting your health shots journey with?

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Wellness/24 Hours To A Happier Gut? Sign Us Up For These Health Shots!
    News/Htcity/Wellness/24 Hours To A Happier Gut? Sign Us Up For These Health Shots!
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes