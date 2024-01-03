Health, yeah: Wellness trends that shone in 2023

From combining ingredients for potent natural supplements to seeking out radical ways to reset and giving up skincare altogether — here’s what went on in the wellness world: The social media is abuzz with interesting yet unique wellness practices

Skin fasting

Individuals abstain from using skincare products for a fixed period, to allow it to reset and rejuvenate on its own. By reducing our reliance on external products, we allow our skin to restore its natural balance, repair itself, and develop resilience against environmental stressors.

Mushroom stacking

In the world of natural remedies, this has emerged as a powerful practice that combines ancient wisdom with modern science. Coined by renowned mycologist Paul Stamets (who also appeared on the documentary Fantastic Fungi) the term mushroom refers to combining medicinal mushrooms with other adaptogens and antioxidants to enhance their benefits.

Ice bath

Initially popularised by athletes and fitness enthusiasts, ice baths quickly gained mainstream attention for their numerous health benefits. The trend was fuelled by scientific research highlighting the positive effects of cold therapy on the body. From reducing inflammation and muscle soreness to boosting circulation and improving sleep quality, ice baths became a go-to practice.

Bio hacking

One key aspect of this trend is the integration of wearable devices and smart tech into everyday life. These devices, equipped with advanced sensors and AI, provide real-time data on heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels and even blood markers. Armed with this information, individuals can make informed decisions about their lifestyle.

Matcha Makeover

A powdered green tea rich in antioxidants, it took the wellness world by storm in 2023, from matcha lattes to matcha-infused skincare products. The beauty industry also embraced the matcha trend by incorporating it into skincare products, as matcha face masks, serums, and creams flooded the market.

Digital detox

With increasing screen time and technology dependence, digital detox became a much-needed trend in 2023. People actively sought ways to disconnect from their devices, seeking improved mental well-being and lower stress levels.