Heliotherapy is India’s new winter wellness practice
Ancient ayurvedic sun rituals are re-entering modern wellness culture, under a new name. Experts decode everything to know about this trend
Ayurveda has always treated sunlight as a therapeutic force. Practices like Atapa Snana (sunbathing) and Atapa Swedha (sweating through sun exposure) were once common in daily life, believed to strengthen vitality, support the skin’s natural rhythms, and build emotional and physical resilience. Today, these ancient customs are resurfacing in wellness spaces under a new name: heliotherapy, the therapeutic use of sunlight for better health and to fight diseases. As vitamin D deficiency becomes more widespread and wellness enthusiasts seek more elemental forms of healing during winter, sunbathing through heliotherapy has unexpectedly reclaimed its place at the centre of holistic well-being.
How heliotherapy works
It is the structured use of natural or artificial sunlight for therapeutic purposes. Dr Prateek, consultant at Maccure Hospital, explains, “The sunlight’s influence on molecules like melatonin and serotonin creates measurable improvements in sleep cycles, cognitive performance and daytime alertness. It is essentially a way of harnessing these benefits to help people manage chronic fatigue, low immunity, vitamin D deficiency and metabolic imbalances.”
Impact on the immune system
Dr Prateek says, “Exposure to sunlight supports the immune system by enhancing metabolic health and contributes to overall well-being.” Dr Prashant Sinha, head of emergency from PSRI hospital, adds, “Sunlight also supports nitric oxide release, which may contribute to better heart function and blood pressure regulation”.
Impact on the mood
According to Dr Prashant, “Sunlight stimulates serotonin, which directly influences mood, energy levels and focus. This is why controlled sun exposure can help with mild seasonal affective symptoms, low motivation and fatigue.” This makes heliotherapy a valuable stabiliser for those experiencing mild anxiety or winter-associated seasonal depression.
Benefits for skin health
Dermatology has long embraced controlled UV light for treating psoriasis, eczema and vitiligo. Dr Navjot Arora, dermatologist at Dermaheal Skin and Clinic, notes, “Controlled sun exposure benefits the skin in multiple ways when practiced safely. Sunlight triggers vitamin D synthesis in the skin, which supports immunity, reduces inflammation and strengthens the skin barrier”.
However, she is firm about safety: “Exposure should not exceed 10–20 minutes and must stop at the first sign of redness. Overexposure can harm the skin’s barrier, causing sunburns and hyperpigmentation. Even in winter, sunscreen is recommended to reduce pigmentation and early ageing”.
As heliotherapy resurfaces in wellness culture, retreats are reinterpreting traditional sun-based rituals. Here are the three most popular heliotherapy techniques found in India:
Natural heliotherapy
At Pranavam Naturopathy Ayurveda Diet and Yoga Hospital in Kerala, Dr Athira G. Thampy describes heliotherapy as a living practice integrated into daily routines. Guests begin with sun salutations, pebble walking, and personalised herbal therapies under morning light. “When our herbal pastes meet sunlight on the skin, healing reaches another dimension,” she says. “If you choose to walk under the sun, you are already halfway towards health.”
Indoor heliotherapy
Many wellness centres now offer indoor versions of heliotherapy through far-infrared (FIR) saunas, which replicate the sun’s therapeutic warmth — especially useful in smoggy winters. Places like the Autoimmunity Treatment Centre in Pune and the Wellness Co promote FIR for detox, better circulation, weight control, improved skin tone, and relief from joint stiffness and chronic pain. “By warming the body at lower temperatures than steam saunas, FIR allows longer, gentler sessions, making artificial light therapy an accessible version of heliotherapy for urban users unable to find clean, consistent sunlight during winter months” says Dr Renu Mahtani of Autoimmunity Treatment Centre.
Banana leaf bath
At Shreyas Retreat in Bengaluru, the banana leaf bath is a key naturopathy program. It starts with an oil massage before guests are wrapped in fresh banana leaves and rested in warm sunlight. Rucha Sukhramani, founding member, says, “the leaves, rich in antioxidants, slow ageing, while their antibacterial properties aid healing and brighten scars.” The induced sweating supports detoxification, especially for allergy-prone guests. Oils like cold-pressed coconut, sesame or dhanvantara tailam are chosen after a naturopathic consultation, and the effect, Rucha notes, is deeply restorative: “Most guests feel a sense of lightness and relaxation, with softer skin and improved sleep when done regularly.”