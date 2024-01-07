Here's what to eat you have breakouts

If you are breaking out frequently, a mindful tweak in your daily diet plan can make a big difference, say experts. Before we discuss what foods that can trigger or suppress acne, let’s understand what acne is all about. Acne are small bumps that appear on the surface of skin and are most commonly seen on the face, neck, and shoulders. There are numerous causes of acne, which can begin in puberty and continue until late adulthood. The clogged pores (acne) can be caused by hormonal imbalance, poor eating habits, stress and a lack of sleep. As per research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, foods high in glycemic index have a direct impact on increasing insulin levels in the blood and can lead to excess oil secretion by the sebaceous glands, causing acne.

There could be certain foods that can make your acne worse.

Some of the foods high in glycemic index are

Sugar or sugary drinks

2. High-sugar foods

3. White bread

4. White rice

5. Pasta

Besides the above-mentioned list, foods including dairy, trans fats, and saturated fats can also be associated with an increased incidence of acne in certain cases.

Foods that are excellent sources of antioxidants and phytonutrients can improve skin health by not only providing essential vitamins but also helping to reduce oxidative stress, which in turn can reduce acne.

Some of the anti-inflammatory foods are

Whole grains and legumes

2. Fruits like berries and citrus fruits (orange, sweet lime, guava,

3. Indian gooseberries, grapefruit, and lemons)

4. Vegetables like tomatoes, dark green leafy vegetables

5. Seeds like flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds

6. Nuts

7. Brown rice, red quinoa, and couscous

8. Millets like pearl, banyard, little, and foxtail

The above-mentioned foods are not only good sources of antioxidants but are also low in glycemic index. It is important to understand that there's no one specific food that can cure acne. A combination of foods that make a balanced meal should be included in your diet for better skin health.

(Inputs by Bhavya Omkar Khismatrao )