Holi 2025: Protect and pamper your skin with these essential tips

This year, take the time to protect and pamper your skin with expert skincare tips to ensure your skin stays healthy and glowing long after the celebrations end.

Before the celebrations

According to Shriram Sonawane, Founder & CEO of Enroot, preparing your skin before the celebrations is key to minimising the damage that can be caused by Holi’s harsh elements. "To create a protective barrier, it’s essential to moisturise and oil up," he says.

"Apply a thick layer of coconut oil, almond oil, or a rich moisturiser to keep the colours from penetrating deep into your skin."

Sunscreen is another non-negotiable part of pre-Holi skincare. "Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, as most Holi celebrations happen outdoors," advises Sonawane.

Piyush Jain, Founder & CEO of Skin Inspired, also emphasises the importance of a good skincare routine before the festivities.

"One of the biggest concerns during Holi is the damage caused by harsh colours. Dry, unprotected skin absorbs colours more easily, leading to irritation and breakouts," he explains.

Additionally, Jain suggests using a sunscreen that provides long-lasting protection from the sun.

During Holi

Once the colours are out, playing smart is essential. Both experts advise choosing organic or natural colours to reduce the risk of skin irritation. "Stick to safe, herbal colours to minimise exposure to harmful chemicals," says Sonawane.

Hydration plays a critical role throughout the day, too. "Keep drinking water regularly to stay hydrated and prevent dryness caused by sun exposure and colours," Sonawane continues.

For hair protection, both skincare experts recommend applying oil to your scalp and hair. "Oil acts as a barrier, preventing colours from sticking to your hair and scalp," says Jain. "Tie your hair up in a bun or braid, and consider covering it with a scarf or cap to protect it even more."

Post-Holi skincare

After the fun of Holi, it’s time to treat your skin with extra care. Sonawane suggests starting with an oil cleansing method. "Use coconut or baby oil to break down and loosen the colours before washing your face," he says. After that, opt for a mild cleanser and lukewarm water to gently remove any residue without irritating the skin.

Jain shares a similar post-Holi routine, focusing on gentle cleansing and nourishment. "Avoid using harsh cleansers that strip your skin of essential oils," he cautions. "Instead, opt for a crème cleanser with lactic acid for gentle exfoliation, vitamin C to enhance your natural glow, and salicylic acid to control sebum and prevent breakouts."

To lock in hydration and protect your skin's barrier, Jain recommends using a barrier-repairing moisturiser after cleansing. "This will soothe your skin and prevent dryness and irritation in the days following the festival," he explains.