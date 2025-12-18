What if we told you you could lose as much as 3 centimetres from your thighs with just 5 simple steps? Want instantly slimmer legs? Here's the lymphatic reset that helps (Photo: The Model's Kit)

We're aware this sounds like a 2AM trash television ad, but what we have here isn't a quick fix pill or powder — it's just science. We may be in the thick of the collective conscience's body positivity era but that doesn't magically evaporate insecurities. But it's got to feel good to affirmatively hear that it's not really 'fat', it's just stuck up fluid. Wellness influencer Rebecca Faria, who goes by the handle @detoxbyrebecca, has the hacks, and all the proof.

#1 On the inside of your thigh, along the upper bridge, use your hands in an upward motion with gentle, but affirmative pressure. Repeat on the other side.

#2 Then move your attention to the top of your thighs and using your knuckles, with slightly more force this time, create circular motions whirling upwards to your hipbone. Repeat on the other side.

#3 Follow this with a clean sweep in the same direction with the space along your fingers and thumbs. Repeat on the other side.

#4 Still focusing on the upper surface of your thighs, use your palms to create swift motions directed towards the inner thigh with extra emphasis on your thumbs. The motion here is more intentional than rapid, unlike the move before this. More force for this one than the other two moves. Repeat on the other side.