International Tea Day: Try these 5 unique tea varieties from across India

There is no doubt that India and Indians love their tea; after all, in 2023, they consumed almost 1.197 billion kilograms of it. The country's relationship with tea goes far beyond the classic masala chai. From the sun-kissed hills of Himachal to the coastal villages of Karnataka, each region has its own distinctive way of brewing and enjoying tea. These unique tea variants are shaped by local ingredients, cultural influences, and age-old traditions, offering a flavorful glimpse into the diversity of Indian tastes.

In this story, we explore some much-loved regional teas—from the frothy and layered Kalladka Tea of Karnataka to the delicately fragrant Kangra Tea of Himachal Pradesh, and more. These brews are more than just beverages—they’re cultural experiences served in a cup.

Butter tea, Sikkim & Ladakh

Butter laden tea is a delicious delicacy in northern parts of India(adobe stock)

You’ve heard of protein coffee or bullet coffee (black coffee with a spoonful of ghee), but in the Himalayan areas of Tibet, Nepal, and Bhutan, people drink their chai laden with yak butter. In India, this tradition has been noted in the northern regions of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, including Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, along with the North Eastern regions of India, like Sikkim. In Ladakh, this chai holds a place of pride, and is served on important occasions like weddings and festivals. Tea leaves are steeped in water; the longer they steep, the more potent the tea will be.

Noon chai, Jammu & Kashmir

Pastel pink, a little salty and just an overall girly vibe - that’s Noon chai aka Sheer chai. Drunk in Jammu and Kashmir, a special kind of gunpowder tea leaves (green tea) is used to make this pretty drink. With health benefits for the heart, digestive issues and immune system, this drink is supposed to warm you from within. Take a teaspoon worth of tea leaves in between your palms and give them a bruising smack to release the flavour. Add it to water and let it simmer for anywhere between 10-15 minutes. You can add more water to the vessel if the water evaporates and to get a stronger concoction. Add a pinch of salt and baking soda to aerate the chai. Pour it into a cup and swirl in a tablespoon of malai or fresh cream.

Kangra Tea, Himachal Pradesh

Hailing from the picturesque Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Kangra tea has a legacy dating back to the mid-19th century and was highly prized by the British. It is known for its delicate aroma and subtle flavour. This tea is available in both green and black variants, however, the green tea is widely liked. The valley’s altitude, climate, and soil contribute to its distinctive character. Kangra Tea continues to be a treasured regional product and has earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, symbolising its heritage and quality.

Kahwa, Jammu & Kashmir

Kahwa is a traditional warming drink enjoyed in Jammu and Kashmir (adobe stock )

Warming, spiced yet sweet and fragrant, that’s what makes Mogul chai or Kahwa special. Luxuriant ingredients like saffron threads, cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, and cloves are infused into the loose tea leaves. Other ingredients include dried rose petals, almonds, and walnuts, all grown in the Union Territory. While not a traditional ingredient, dried apples also make for a good addition.





Kalladka Tea, Karnataka

Kalladka Tea is enjoyed in Karnataka (instagram)

Originating from the small town of Kalladka in Karnataka, KT (aka Kalladka Tea) is widely enjoyed. What makes this tea iconic is its distinct layered presentation — a strong tea decoction floats on top of a thick layer of creamy milk and creates a beautiful two-toned effect in the glass. This Kalladka tea was first served in Hotel Lakshmi Nivas, and the technique of pouring the tea with precision was perfectedto achieve this separation.