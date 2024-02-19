Meet the marathon maestro of Delhi Police

Subhash Singh who is popularly known as steel man in Delhi Police has recently won his 35th marathon in Mumbai. He secured first position by covering 21 kms in 1 hour 27 minutes, finishing 1km in approximately 4 minutes. Subhash Singh has secured first position by covering 21 kms in 1 hour 27 minutes,

“Since 2015, I have participated in nearly 55 marathons across the country finishing 35 on podium. I won gold medal in National Master Athletics’ Championship in 2017 and 2022,” says Singh.

Singh belongs to a small village in Jhunjhnu, Rajasthan. He joined Indian Army in 1989 and after serving 18 years in Rajputana Rifles, Singh took voluntarily retirement and joined Delhi Police in 2007.

“In 2015, I participated in Airtel Delhi Half Marathon for the first time. Since then, I have participated in nearly 55 Marathons,” says Singh who has recently joined Delhi Police Academy and as a marathon coach he trains Delhi Police constables and sub-Inspectors at the academy. Sharing his fitness regime, he adds, “I run between 10-21 km everyday. My routine includes running, stretching, strength training and endurance training. I also follow a disciplined diet.”

Complementing Singh, Vijay Singh IPS, Director, Delhi Police Academy who is a also a marathoner, says, “This man stands as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing that with determination, hard work, and mentorship, one can conquer new heights in the world of marathon running at any age. His accomplishments serve as a source of pride for Delhi Police Academy and a motivation for aspiring runners within the force."