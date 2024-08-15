Mercury Retrograde 2024: How does it affect you?

Feeling a bit off lately? It might be Mercury retrograde messing with your mojo. Mercury retrograde has a reputation for bringing chaos and confusion. Occurring when Mercury appears to move backward in its orbit, it's often blamed for miscommunications, technical glitches, and travel mishaps. Mercury will be in retrograde motion from August 7 to August 27

In 2024, we experience four Mercury retrograde cycles: December 13, 2023 to January 1, 2024; April 1 to April 24; August 4 to August 27; and November 25 to December 15.



How does it impact you?

Many people report feeling increased stress, anxiety, and brain fog during these periods. Riddhi Bahl, delhi based astrologer, explains the reason why, "Mercury, often linked to our emotions, intellect, and communication, can significantly influence these areas when in retrograde. During this period, outcomes, both positive and negative, tend to be amplified."

Jai Madaan, astrologer, adds a different perspective, "Mercury, the fastest-moving planet, represents the brain and conscious mind. When in retrograde, its energy shifts inward instead of outward potentially leading to mood swings."

Although Mercury retrograde doesn’t directly cause mental health problems, it can intensify existing issues. Bahl notes, "While Mercury retrograde doesn’t create mental health challenges, it can exacerbate them. It’s essential to be mindful of the increased potential for mental confusion during this period." Common symptoms include mood swings, difficulty articulating thoughts, and heightened confusion.

Relationships are also vulnerable during Mercury retrograde due to the increased likelihood of miscommunication and misunderstandings. "Although Mercury retrograde doesn’t always spell trouble for relationships, it can magnify existing communication problems, leading to greater confusion," explains Riddhi Bahl. "Misunderstandings and conflicts may occur more frequently as the potential for miscommunication rises."

Madaan adds, "Communication with others can become strained. You might say things you later regret, which can damage or even end relationships."



What to do during this period?

While there's no way to avoid the potential challenges of Mercury retrograde, here are some tips that can help you navigate this period more smoothly:

Communicate clearly and concisely: Be extra mindful of your words and avoid ambiguity.

Double-check everything: Pay close attention to details in emails, contracts, and travel plans.

Practice patience and understanding: Remember that everyone may be experiencing Mercury retrograde's effects, so be patient with others.

Embrace flexibility: Be open to changes in plans and be prepared to adapt.

Focus on self-care: Take time for relaxation and stress management to help you stay grounded.