Minimally invasive spine surgery: A safer path to early recovery

Spine surgery has changed in recent times due to the advancement of medical technology making it safer and less invasive for patients. Minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS) is one such radical change that comes with a lot of advantages compared to the traditional open procedures. Despite these recent advancements, many people do not know what MISS is and the possible benefits it brings along. Spine surgery has changed in recent times due to the advancement of medical technology

Minimally invasive spine surgery involves smaller incisions and special equipment to approach spine. It reduces muscle trauma around the spine that leads to shorter recovery time and less post-operation pain. Almost all spine related conditions requiring surgery like herniated discs, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease can be treated through MISS.

The latent addition to MISS is endoscopic spine surgery, where very small incisions around 8-10mm is used for surgical procedure which has excellent outcomes.

Another advantage of MISS is the patient spends less time in the hospital and gets back to normal activities sooner. The patient will probably leave the hospital the same day or after spending 1 or 2 nights to rest. A MIS may likewise help the individual get back to work and other activities soon as possible.

The minimally invasive Spine Surgery is made less complicated and more precise by using the latest imaging equipment like intraoperative CT scans and real-time X-ray images. These tools assist surgeons in understanding a complex anatomy of the spine more specifically, as there is less room for imprecise adjustments and movements.

As good as minimally invasive spine surgery is, it is not meant for everyone. There are still some cases where the older open-style surgery has to be performed for it. The type of surgery planned (minimally invasive or open) usually depends on many factors, including the location of the pathology and the extent of the pathology. The spine surgeon reviews the diagnostic studies and meets with the patient to discuss surgical strategy, and determine whether one of these procedures may significantly reduce the patient’s severe pain. It is essential for patients to discuss all available treatment options with their healthcare provider and to understand the potential risks and benefits of each approach.

As with any surgical procedure the success of MISS depends on the skill and experience of the surgeon. Patients should seek care from qualified spine specialist experienced in performing minimally invasive procedures. By following post-operative care instructions carefully, one can ensure the best possible recovery.

In conclusion minimally invasive spine surgery offers promising alternative. Benefits include reduced pain and shorter recovery time. The lower risk of complications makes it an attractive alternative to the open surgery.

The author is Dr. Pramod Saini, Associate Director, Department of Spine & Deformity Correction, Jaypee Hospital, Noida

