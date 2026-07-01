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National Doctors' Day| Dr Noor Dhaliwal: Burnout and mental health have become important conversations among physicians

On National Doctors' Day, pediatric resident Dr Noor Dhaliwal shares how medicine has evolved over generations and the one thing that still gets under her skin.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 04:54 PM IST
By Karan Sethi
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Dr Noor Dhaliwal, 28, is a pediatric resident in USA and one of the young voices representing the new generation of medical professionals. Trained in a demanding clinical environment, she was an integral part of the frontline workforce caring for patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Noor Dhaliwal, 28, is a pediatric resident in the United States of America.
Dr Noor Dhaliwal, 28, is a pediatric resident in the United States of America.

As an early-career doctor, she offers a first-hand perspective on the realities of modern medical training, changing patient expectations, and the evolving healthcare landscape.

Q. What it means to be a doctor in your generation?

Being a doctor is incredibly rewarding and uniquely challenging. Compared with previous generations, we have made advances in technology, evidence-based guidelines, and medical knowledge, that enables us to provide better care than ever before. I also really appreciate how burnout and mental health have become important conversations among physicians now, and how my generation is more open about seeking support and prioritises work-life balance unlike many physicians in the past.

Q. What irritates you the most as a doctor?

Such moments remind me that being a pediatrician is not just about treating illnesses, but also about being a trusted source of information and helping families make informed decisions for their children.

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