Let's be real. The only pre-party glow up playbook you need, as per the experts (Photo: Style Speak)

Full coverage foundations, steeply priced setting powders and all the Korean sheet masks in the world, can't actually replicate the natural radiance that comes with genuinely well-maintained skin. We're sure this week's calendar is chock-a-block full of plans and preps. But realistically speaking, the perfect pre-party glow isn’t at all about piling on products at the last minute. We asked experts what the true formula is in the long-term when it comes to party-ready skin.

Boundaries up "Real radiance starts with a healthy skin barrier. When the barrier is intact, the skin can retain moisture, stay calm, and look radiant naturally. (A good ceramide moisturiser) replenishes essential skin lipids, reduces sensitivity, and supports long-lasting hydration without overwhelming the skin. That makes it an ideal everyday base before any event, not a quick cosmetic cover-up," says Dr Satobhisha Mukherjee, Founder, CEO & Chief Formulation Officer at The FormularX.

Hydr-ATE "I don’t really believe in any 'pre-party glow-up' that goes overboard when it comes to skin. For me, it’s about doing less — less stress, more hydration, and skin that actually feels calm. When your barrier is supported and your skin is hydrated, makeup automatically looks better and lasts longer," says Malvika Jain, Founder of SEREKO. She also places immense emphasis on products that intensely hydrate, because, "The goal is to hydrate so well that your makeup blends like butter."

Balance baby "The pressure to look party-ready often pushes people towards quick fixes, but real glow comes from balance, not haste. Beauty is a holistic experience — when the mind is calm, the body is nourished, and the skin reflects that harmony," says Mr. Nitin Dhawan, Co- Founder of JungleBerry. And for him, the answers lie in authentic Ayurveda. "Instead of masking stress, we focus on restoring inner equilibrium, helping today’s generation achieve a healthy, effortless glow that feels grounded, natural, and long-lasting — well beyond the party," he adds.

The coming year — let's focus on making our skin, the fit.