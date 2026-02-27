Nupur Sanon promises 'no bad hair days' with DIY hairspray: Is it worth the hype?

Earlier in the week, singer, entrepreneur and now influencer Nupur Sanon, casually shared her hack to having fresh hair right through the week. For reference, this was her allegedly on day 3 after shampooing, with hair that looked surprisingly light and fluffy for the duration.

After 13,000 comments asking her for recipe - actor and sister Kriti Sanon included, who wrote "Can u make a bottle for me and send home pls!! 🥰🤪 thanksss love yaaa! 😜" - Nupur promptly obliged with a follow up video explaining exactly how to make your very own hairspray. And this feels a little too easy to not try out at least once.

Nupur Sanon's golden hairspray Ingredients: Water - 1 to 1.5 cups, fresh or dried rosemary leaves, cloves - 2, classic unflavoured green tea - 1tbsp, fresh aloe vera (or 99-percent pure aloe vera gel) - 1tbsp

Method: #1 Begin by boiling 1 to 1.5 cups of water. Once this comes to a rolling boil, take it off heat and begin adding your ingredients.

#2 Start with the rosemary leaves - these could either be freshly plucked off the sprigs, or even dried variants. Then go in with 2 cloves - Nupur is sure to point out how no more than 2 should be used as these could really irritate your scalp. Then go in with a tablespoon of classic, unflavoured green tea.

#3 By this time your water should have reached lukewarm temperature, which is the perfect time to add the aloe vera. Either directly scrape a tablespoon off the leaf or use the same amount from a tube of 99-percent pure aloe vera gel. Nupur also points out here that aloe vera gel must only be stirred into lukewarm water and never hot water.

#4 Give all the ingredients a good mix and strain this into a trusty spray bottle. This goes into the fridge for a day, letting the ingredients steep before you can get down to using it.