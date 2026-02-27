Nupur Sanon promises 'no bad hair days' with DIY hairspray: Is it worth the hype?
This hairspray is reportedly good enough for Nupur Sanon to concoct it herself once every week
Earlier in the week, singer, entrepreneur and now influencer Nupur Sanon, casually shared her hack to having fresh hair right through the week. For reference, this was her allegedly on day 3 after shampooing, with hair that looked surprisingly light and fluffy for the duration.
After 13,000 comments asking her for recipe - actor and sister Kriti Sanon included, who wrote "Can u make a bottle for me and send home pls!! 🥰🤪 thanksss love yaaa! 😜" - Nupur promptly obliged with a follow up video explaining exactly how to make your very own hairspray. And this feels a little too easy to not try out at least once.
Nupur Sanon's golden hairspray
Ingredients: Water - 1 to 1.5 cups, fresh or dried rosemary leaves, cloves - 2, classic unflavoured green tea - 1tbsp, fresh aloe vera (or 99-percent pure aloe vera gel) - 1tbsp
Method: #1 Begin by boiling 1 to 1.5 cups of water. Once this comes to a rolling boil, take it off heat and begin adding your ingredients.
#2 Start with the rosemary leaves - these could either be freshly plucked off the sprigs, or even dried variants. Then go in with 2 cloves - Nupur is sure to point out how no more than 2 should be used as these could really irritate your scalp. Then go in with a tablespoon of classic, unflavoured green tea.
#3 By this time your water should have reached lukewarm temperature, which is the perfect time to add the aloe vera. Either directly scrape a tablespoon off the leaf or use the same amount from a tube of 99-percent pure aloe vera gel. Nupur also points out here that aloe vera gel must only be stirred into lukewarm water and never hot water.
#4 Give all the ingredients a good mix and strain this into a trusty spray bottle. This goes into the fridge for a day, letting the ingredients steep before you can get down to using it.
Nupur's directions
In a previous video, Nupur had pointed out how on days she has no outings planned, she absolutely swears by her liquid-gold-in-a-bottle concoction. She prefers spritzing this on her hair at night before going to bed, after a light oiling session. She also warns that while this spray is good for daily use, no batch must be used beyond the 6 to 7 day mark - Nupur herself makes this concoction once every week.
Expert speak
While Nupur promises this hairspray to have worked wonders for her with consistent use, we found it prudent to reach out to a dermatologist to get a professional opinion of if the minimal effort to whip up this hairspray was actually worth it.
Dr. Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant Dermatology, PSRI Hospital, says, "The mix of rosemary, cloves, green tea and aloe vera sounds simple and safe. But we need to look at it carefully. Some of these ingredients do have limited supportive evidence: rosemary may help improve scalp circulation, green tea contains antioxidants that may support scalp health, aloe vera can soothe mild irritation and cloves have antimicrobial properties." But this doesn't necessarily mean the spray will "work wonders" for everybody.
He warns, "Hair growth and hair fall are medical conditions. They depend on genetics, hormones, nutrition, stress levels, and scalp health. A homemade spray cannot replace proven treatments like minoxidil, prescription medications, or clinical procedures when they are actually needed. The biggest concern is hypersensitivity reactions. Cloves and rosemary are strong botanical extracts. They can cause itching, redness, burning sensation, contact dermatitis and scalp swelling in sensitive individuals."
For safety's sake, Dr. Dhir suggests doing a patch test behind the ear for 24 hours, using it 2 to 3 times a week and not daily, stopping immediately if there is itching or burning and avoiding this all together if you already have dandruff, psoriasis or a sensitive scalp.
Will you be giving Nupur's liquid gold recipe a shot?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAalokitaa Basu
Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More