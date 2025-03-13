Menu Explore
Playing with colours this Holi? Keep this rrecautionary tips by eye experts in mind

ByAbigail banerji
Mar 13, 2025 06:40 PM IST

Skip the lenses, wear sunglasses if you will be playing Holi this year as it acts as a protective barrier 

Holi is a joyous occasion with family and friends getting together to play with colours and water. However, it is necessary to take proper precautions, especially shield your eyes, during your colourful celebrations. We bring you some expert tips from ophthalmologists.

When playing Holi, take care of the colour getting into your eyes(adobe stock )
When playing Holi, take care of the colour getting into your eyes(adobe stock )

Blink frequently to clear colour particles or dust

Blinking is a natural defense mechanism that helps remove foreign particles from the eyes. During Holi, fine powder colors and dust can settle on the eye surface, leading to irritation, dryness, or blurry vision, says Dr Rasika, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals. Making a conscious effort to blink more frequently helps clear away the debris.

Wearing lenses? Switch to disposable ones when playing Holi (adobe stock )
Wearing lenses? Switch to disposable ones when playing Holi (adobe stock )

Don’t wear contact lenses; opt for glasses

Colours can seep between the lens and cornea, causing irritation, infections, or ulcers. Removing lenses with color-stained hands increases the risk of bacterial infections. Wear protective glasses that shield your eyes. If you rely on lenses, switch to disposable ones and discard them immediately after playing.

Don’t play with water balloons

Water balloons are fun but pose a significant danger to eye health. A high-velocity impact on the eye can cause bruising, internal bleeding, corneal abrasions, or even retinal detachment. In extreme cases, such injuries can lead to permanent vision loss, says Vipul Singh, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals. The sudden force of a balloon burst can also push harmful color chemicals directly into the eyes, causing severe irritation.

Avoid self-medication if experiencing irritation

People turn to home remedies like rose water, herbal washes, or over-the-counter drops to treat eye irritation after Holi. This can worsen symptoms and may do more harm than good. If you experience redness, burning, blurred vision, or excessive tearing after Holi, seek professional medical advice from an ophthalmologist.

Use cold water to wash eyes if exposed

If colour accidentally gets into your eyes, immediately rinse them with cold water. It can help soothe irritation, flush out chemicals, and reduce inflammation. Using warm or hot water can increase discomfort. Gently splash the eyes with running water for 10-15 seconds. Don’t run your eyes.

