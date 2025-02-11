Promise Day 2025: Couples who wrote their own wedding vows

As Valentine's Week unfolds, Promise Day serves as a heartfelt reminder of our vows to our loved ones. While traditional vows have their charm, some couples write them in their own words, declaring promises that remind them of their unique journeys. On Promise Day today, we bring you the stories of couples who poured their hearts onto paper, making their love truly unforgettable. Suchita A Mukherji and Nisarg Gagrani,

Vaishali Gauba, a Toronto-based writer got married to Mayank Sharma on Christmas Day in Gurgaon in 2022. Expressing her love for Mayank, she did not want her vows to be borrowed from the internet or someone else. Being someone who romanticises her life, she wanted them to feel raw and real. On their wedding day, she vowed, “It's very easy and idealistic to say that we will do this for each other and we will do that for each other and everything will be equal. But that's not really how life works. So, the only vow I want to exchange is that we will live a very realistic life. We will be there for each other even on the most boring days because life is mostly quite boring and it's very normal. It's not what we see on Instagram. So, I just want to spend boring days with him because when he's around, I am excited to come back home.”

Namita and Vaibhav Singh, investment bankers from London, England are another couple who promised to laugh with each other during the good and tough times of life. They vowed, “I vow to laugh with you in the good times, and even more in the tough times, knowing that together we’ll find joy in every situation. You are the reason my heart smiles, and I promise to make you smile every day of our lives," while getting married at Taj Ambassador, Delhi in 2015.

When Ben and Nikita, Malaysia-based medical professionals and artists tied the knot in 2019 at Hilton, Goa, they wanted to make sure both of them knew they would always be each other's peace on the journey together. They promised, “I vow to be your calm in every storm, your peaceful place when the world feels chaotic. You are my heart’s home, and I promise to always find a way to make you feel safe, loved, and at peace.”

Mohd Sharia, a businessman from Noida, got married to her wife at Habib Hall, Aligarh in November 2023. He promised her a lifetime of happiness writing, "I just want your happiness, always. For me, happiness means love-pure, unconditional pyaar. I want to be by your side in every moment, through every adventure, holding you close in every situation. No matter where life takes us, my heart will always be yours."

Suchita A Mukerji, nutritionist, founder of a menstrual products brand and a content creator knew that her story was being watched by thousands of people but that did not hold her back from declaring a lifetime promise to her husband, Nisarg Gagrani. In a video shared by Suchita on Instagram, she is seen holding a long letter of things she wanted to say to him starting with “Nisarg Gagrani, it is not easy to be the best thing that has happened to you.” She continues, “On a hot summer night at a beach club in Goa, under the influence of a lot of love, you went down on one knee and asked me to marry you with a Bisleri water cap. A foreigner, passing us at the time, looked at me and politely asked me to refuse. Do not accept this; make him work for it, she said. And work you did. The same night while dropping me to the cab, because you refused to accept that night was over and I refused to accept it could go on any longer, you profusely told my Uber driver how you’re going to marry me. And while that poor guy just cared about his 5-star rating, you even invited him to our wedding.”

She then recites all the wedding vows and tells him that he has 5 seconds to decide. “I promise to never go to bed angry and only take the side that has the charger. I promise to work on getting up in the morning and going to the gym with you, but in all honesty, I don't see progress in this area. I just feel like I should be honest about that so given that info if you'd like to change your mind, you have 5 seconds... 54321. There's no one I'd share my life or go to a beach club with and that's how I know it's you,” she said as she passed the mic to Nisarg, “Ab tum.”