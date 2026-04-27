The ‘digital pacifier’ comes under scrutiny in the UK; here's what Indian parents have to say

The iPad Kid is no longer just a meme; it’s a lifestyle we’ve all witnessed in the wild. We’ve seen them: the toddler at the next table, eyes glazed over, mechanically chewing while a high-decibel, neon-colored sensory explosion plays on a propped-up tablet. It’s the modern-day digital pacifier, but the world is starting to realise that the bill for this convenience is coming due.

The iPad kids

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In fact, the UK government just stepped in with a major reality check. As of March 2026, new official guidance has been issued to pull the plug on excessive early-years scrolling.

The new rules of engagement

The UK’s new guidelines mark a clear shift from the free-for-all digital era, especially for young children. For those under two, solo screen time is discouraged entirely, with screens reserved only for shared, bonding activities like video calls with family or browsing photos together. For children aged two to five, usage is capped at a maximum of one hour a day, ideally even less. Crucially, parents are also advised to avoid fast-paced, social media-style clips and AI-generated content, as these overstimulating formats can hinder attention spans and make it harder for young minds to engage with the slower pace of the real world.

India's view on the iPad kid

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{{^usCountry}} The ripples of this global shift are already hitting home. According to a recent global survey by the Varkey Foundation, 75% of Indian parents now support a social media ban for under-16s, one of the highest levels of support in the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ripples of this global shift are already hitting home. According to a recent global survey by the Varkey Foundation, 75% of Indian parents now support a social media ban for under-16s, one of the highest levels of support in the world. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This sentiment is now being met with policy action; in April 2026, the Karnataka government released a landmark draft policy to curb student mobile addiction. Developed with NIMHANS, the policy proposes a “Digital Detox” framework and a one-hour cap on recreational screen time, making it clear that India is ready to pull the plug on unregulated scrolling. Why doctors are worried {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This sentiment is now being met with policy action; in April 2026, the Karnataka government released a landmark draft policy to curb student mobile addiction. Developed with NIMHANS, the policy proposes a “Digital Detox” framework and a one-hour cap on recreational screen time, making it clear that India is ready to pull the plug on unregulated scrolling. Why doctors are worried {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If you’re thinking, “Who’s actually going to check if I follow this?”, the answer is your child’s paediatrician. Dr Sanjay K Jain, HOD Paediatrics and Neonatology at Maccure Hospital, explains the effects of unregulated screen time on young kids: “There’s a reason kids today seem more prone to tantrums. Excessive screen time during these rapid-growth years bypasses real-world interaction, which is how the brain actually learns to regulate emotions. Highly stimulating content makes everyday life feel ‘boring,’ shortening attention spans before they’ve even fully developed. Furthermore, that blue light doesn’t just keep them awake; it disrupts the natural sleep rhythms essential for mood and learning. Furthermore, when a screen replaces a conversation, speech development inevitably hits a speed bump.” Testimonials from the trenches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you’re thinking, “Who’s actually going to check if I follow this?”, the answer is your child’s paediatrician. Dr Sanjay K Jain, HOD Paediatrics and Neonatology at Maccure Hospital, explains the effects of unregulated screen time on young kids: “There’s a reason kids today seem more prone to tantrums. Excessive screen time during these rapid-growth years bypasses real-world interaction, which is how the brain actually learns to regulate emotions. Highly stimulating content makes everyday life feel ‘boring,’ shortening attention spans before they’ve even fully developed. Furthermore, that blue light doesn’t just keep them awake; it disrupts the natural sleep rhythms essential for mood and learning. Furthermore, when a screen replaces a conversation, speech development inevitably hits a speed bump.” Testimonials from the trenches {{/usCountry}}

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Lucky Gogoii, 32, mum of a 13-month-old, is all for these rules and wishes they would be implemented formally in India. “My partner and I both work on screens and laptops, so it’s unavoidable for us—but if there’s no nursery or childcare support, I choose not to work while my child is around because I don’t want them to be exposed to screens at this stage. My baby is 13 months old and still has no real interest in screens, and I want to keep it that way for as long as possible. Even something like video calls with my mother, which feel harmless, are kept to a minimum when the child is present. It’s a conscious decision to limit any kind of screen interaction early on."

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“My daughter just turned six, and while we don’t follow very rigid rules—because every parenting style is different—we do try to limit her screen time as much as possible. When she was around two or two-and-a-half, she barely paid attention to screens anyway. Now, we try to keep it between 40 minutes to an hour, mostly when we need a break. As working parents, when we get back from the office, you do want a moment to relax and get things done. Sometimes it stretches to an hour or a little more, especially if it’s educational content that helps her learn or builds awareness.

She watches a few curated shows like Bluey and Trash Truck, and occasionally she’ll sit with me for something light like Friends, but we’re mindful about what she’s exposed to. We don’t allow things like ASMR or those glitter-heavy, sensory videos—she once watched them and kept asking for everything she saw. We’ve set up a reward system to discourage that kind of content. She mainly uses YouTube Kids, and we have locks on our phones so she can’t access anything we don’t approve. Most of her screen time is on the TV, where we can monitor it better,” say Chiranjita Baruah Gogoi , 37 years, mum of a six-year-old.

How to break the cycle without losing your mind

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The goal isn’t to ban technology forever, but to stop using it as an emotional crutch. Here is how to transition according to Ms. Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir. H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Let Them Be Bored: It sounds like a punishment, but boredom is the nursery of creativity. When kids are bored, they are forced to imagine, build, and problem-solve.

Co-View, Don’t Solo-View: If they are watching something, sit with them. Ask questions: “Why is the cat blue?” or “What do you think happens next?” This turns a passive activity into a language-building exercise.

The 60-Minute Sunset: No screens at least one hour before bed. Swap the tablet for a physical book. The tactile feel of paper and the sound of your voice are far better sleep-aids than an algorithm.

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Screen Swaps: Keep a Boredom Basket ready with stickers, clay, or simple puzzles for those high-stress moments (like making dinner) so you aren’t tempted to reach for the iPad.

The Bottom Line: Kids need to learn how to calm themselves down without a battery-powered assist. It might be noisier at the restaurant for a while, but a few tantrums now are a small price to pay for a healthy, focused brain later.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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