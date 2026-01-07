Vegan diet linked to better mental health as Veganuary participation rises

Actor Genelia Deshmukh, who actively advocates for veganism, also recently opened up about the factors that slowly influenced her dietary choices in a podcast with actor Soha Ali Khan. “People say that you reach a spiritual place, and that is what happened with me initially. My first step toward being vegan was selfish as I thought this kind of living would be better for my health,” she shared. As she gradually reduced her meat intake, Genelia began noticing how much lighter she felt after meals. This shift, she added, brought more discipline into her life and encouraged her to approach living more consciously.

Over the years, veganism has evolved from a niche dietary choice into a global trend. This popularity is driven by growing movements like Veganuary, a challenge that encourages people to adopt a vegan diet for the 31 days of January. The movement was initiated by a UK-based non-profit by the same name in 2014, which gradually drew global participation.

Impact on the mind For many, adopting a vegan diet for ethical or environmental reasons provides a sense of fulfilment and alignment between their actions and values, which can enhance emotional well-being and reduce cognitive dissonance.

Further, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, plant-based diets have been associated with better mental health outcomes, such as reduced risk of depressive symptoms, potentially due to reduced oxidative stress from high antioxidant levels. Chronic inflammation, often linked to depression, has also been lowered through the intake of plant-based diets. One more published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science suggests that plant-based diets may positively affect mental health, particularly in treating anxiety, depression and anorexia.

Speaking of the Veganuary movement in India, Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Director for Veganuary India, reported that participation went up from around 1.2 lakh in 2024 to nearly 1.4 lakh Indians participating in 2025. This momentum is expected to continue, with the Tastewise Culture Shift 2026 report also predicting that plant-based diets will be a major food trend this year.

How does it help? According to dietitian Aarti Nath, “Increased intake of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants improves digestion, lowers cholesterol, and enhances energy levels. Some people notice weight management benefits due to reduced consumption of processed foods,” she says.

Myths that drop participation According to dietitian Drishya Ale, one of the most common myths is that a vegan diet causes nutrient deficiencies. She argues that in reality, vegan diet can provide adequate protein, iron, calcium, and healthy fats, though vitamin B12 supplementation is essential if you take in a good amount of beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, spinach, nuts, seeds and whole grains for protein along with leafy greens, fortified plant milks, tofu, sesame seeds and dried fruits for calcium. Another widespread belief is that vegan food is boring or restrictive, whereas a balanced vegan diet can include a wide variety of ingredients.

How to start a vegan diet? For many Indians who already follow a vegetarian diet, it is relatively easier to transition to veganism by substituting dairy with plant-based alternatives such as soy, almond, or oat milk.

“Indian cuisine, by tradition, includes a wide range of plant-based foods like lentils, beans, vegetables, grains, and spices. Western diets, on the other hand, tend to be more reliant on animal products like meat, cheese, and eggs, so going fully vegan often requires more meal planning and replacements,” suggests Aarti.

When switching to a vegan diet as a beginner, the key is to transition gradually rather than abruptly.

Steps to begin with: