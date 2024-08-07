Weekly What'shot: Key updates and news from the health world

One Minute Tea Add this One Minute Tea from Society to your morning and evening routines and enjoy a burst of flavours in your mouth. This instant tea premix comes in a crowd-favourite ginger flavour with a generous hint of lemongrass to lift your mood. Add hot water to the premix; it is ready to enjoy in one minute. The lemongrass flavour tea is a healthy option for tea lovers.

Available at: societytea.com

Price: Rs. 150

Kiwi, a high nutrient fruit

Chile is one of the world’s top producers of kiwifruit, which are among the most nutrient-dense fruits available. Packed with vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium, and folate, kiwifruit offer remarkable health benefits. Just one serving provides an impressive 117% of the daily value for vitamin C and 21% of the daily value for dietary fiber. Additionally, kiwifruit are a good source of potassium and vitamin E.

Chilean kiwi is available with all fruit retailers and e-commerce platforms across India.

Integration of AR in healthcare industry

Augmented Reality’s integration into healthcare systems has been expanding enormously according to GlobalData to ensure safer medical procedures, enhanced treatments and overall efficiency. This technology has enabled surgeons to get detailed visualisations of the human body, allowing them to interact with them by placing them in the actual surgical field. AR is helping surgeons to get real-time data and visuals making it cost-efficient, along with the history and data of the patients.

Nutritionist recommends healthy food options for Indians at Paris Olympics 2024

With the Paris Olympics 2024 running, athletes need to maintain a balanced diet for good health and energy. Nutritionists have recommended various food items suitable for an Indian palate including prawn Madras, dal, vegetable biryani, lamb korma, butter chicken, and chicken curry with mango with basmati rice for stamina-building and well-maintained diet with all nutrients and proteins. Athletes are working with their nutritionists to keep up a stringent diet before the events to reduce any damage to their health.