What is Therapeutic Laziness? All about the latest self-care trend of 2025

Feeling guilty for self-care and rejuvenation is so last year! This year, a new self-care trend, ‘Therapeutic Laziness’ is set to rise as reported by WGSN, a global trend-forecasting company. This trend elevates the existing ‘bedrotting’ and takes it to newer heights where you are being unproductive intentionally while staying in bed for extended periods. Intentional relaxing for extended periods without feeling guilty.(Adobe Stock)

Embrace the rest

Prioritising your sleep, and resting more is the hottest take of this whole concept where you are unapologetically taking care of yourself. The beds will turn into self-care sanctuaries and wellness zones.

“Unlike traditional self-care, which includes activities like meditation, exercise, or spa treatments, therapeutic laziness focuses on intentional inactivity—allowing oneself to do nothing as a way to reset mentally and physically. This practice is particularly beneficial in reducing burnout and chronic stress, as it provides the nervous system with a break from constant stimulation," says Dr Anil Kumar Consultant Psychiatrist, at Paras Health, Gururam, adding, “By embracing rest, the body can regulate stress hormones like cortisol, improve sleep quality, and restore energy levels, ultimately leading to better mental and physical well-being.”

A more creative mindset

In today’s fast-paced world, where success is often equated with constant productivity, guilt-free relaxation is essential for maintaining mental well-being. Engaging in therapeutic laziness can significantly enhance focus, creativity, and long-term productivity.

“When the brain is constantly engaged, it doesn’t have the opportunity to process thoughts in the background, which is essential for creative problem-solving and innovation. Research shows that moments of rest can lead to sudden insights and increased cognitive flexibility. Additionally making room for intentional rest, people can sustain higher levels of performance without burning out,” adds Dr Anil.

Improved sleep quality

Also, indulging in restful activities before bedtime improves sleep latency and quality. “Decreasing screen time, blue light, and dimming lights all help in promoting a better sleep. Additionally, creating an environment which is sleep-friendly like slow music, fresh sheets, and skincare activities helps as well,” notes Dr Vikas Mittal, Pulmonologist and director of Wellness Home Clinic and Sleep Centre.

Do you feel guilty when resting?

The guilt associated with rest often stems from societal conditioning that equates worth with productivity. To unlearn this mindset, individuals should start by reframing rest as a biological necessity rather than a luxury. Practising mindfulness and self-compassion can help in recognizing and challenging the internalised belief that rest is undeserved. To overcome this, Dr Anil shares some tips: