What on Earth is a Nanoship? Here’s a short guide into the newest term in the online dating scene

The new year comes with fresh hopes of finding your soulmate and a brand-new term that you’ll probably need a dictionary to fully grasp. Enter: nanoship. Don’t worry — this isn’t another fancy term for a doomed situationship (although let’s be real, that would have been too easy). No, this term is a bit more… fleeting. Nanoship is one of the biggest ‘small’ dating trends

Where does the term come from?

Tinder — yes, the app where you swipe left more often than you swipe right — gave birth to this new word in their 2024 “Year In Swipe” report. After surveying 8,000 singles from all over the world, Tinder concluded that no romantic interaction is too small to make an impact. Nanoships were born to give importance to even the most trivial exchanges; a testament to the usually delusional belief that even the smallest ‘hi’ could lead to something meaningful. Connecting with someone over a smile on the metro or a random “hey” from a stranger is now categorised as a “nanoship”. The term captures the idea that those tiny sparks of interaction — whether it’s a flirty look or a fleeting conversation — are valuable, even though they rarely have any expectations tied to them. So much for that coveted slow-burn romance, huh?

So what are nanoships, exactly?

Put simply, a nanoship is an interaction so brief, it might leave you wondering if it even happened. Imagine meeting someone at a party, chatting for five minutes, and then never seeing them again. Or maybe you exchange a cute smile with a stranger on the subway, and that’s where it ends. That’s a nanoship — a short, sweet, low-pressure interaction that makes you feel like, for a split second, maybe the world isn’t completely hopeless. These nanoships aren't about deep emotional connections or any form of commitment, mind you. Forget the constant anxiety of wondering where it’s going or what it means. They’re just small sparks, delightful in their brevity and free of expectations.

Nanoship vs situationship

Now if you’re wondering how a nanoship differs from a situationship, brace yourself. A situationship typically involves more emotional or physical intimacy and an actual period of time where you’re unsure about where things are going. It’s complicated. There’s commitment-avoidance. You may even get a title (or not). But a nanoship? It’s the polar opposite. A nanoship could be anything from a ‘hey, how’s your day?’ text to a brief, no-strings-attached conversation. No messy emotional baggage. No uncertain “where are we going” chats. Just pure, tiny joy — no attachments, no need for deep meaning, just two people existing in the same space for a moment.

According to Gallup, it’s simple why such a term exists: humans are lonely. Seriously, 1 in 5 people globally report feeling lonely, so it’s no wonder that these small moments of connection are suddenly so in right now. Nanoships offer a glimmer of hope in a world where dating apps have you questioning whether you’ll ever find a real connection. They could also be the perfect antidote to online dating fatigue — a flicker of possibility or a fun distraction in an otherwise exhausting landscape of ghosting, awkward dates and questionable bio choices. After all, if you can get excited about the hope of a tiny moment, then maybe you’re halfway to accepting that love can come in many forms. Even if it’s just a wink on the subway.