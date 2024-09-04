What’s missing from our plates? India's nutrient deficiency problem

Nutrients serve as the building blocks of a human body's health and getting them in an adequate amount is vital. According to a recent study, Indians consume inadequate amounts of nutrients in their diet which is not sufficient for the healthy functioning of the body in the long run. An Indian palate often includes an array of food items, nutrients, and packaged and processed food that affect the body in different ways. Several nutritional deficiencies are relatively common due to a variety of factors including dietary patterns, socioeconomic status, and regional variations. During National Nutrition Week, we highlight India's struggle with consuming adequate nutrients in their overall diet.(Photo: Shutterstock (For Representational Purpose Only))

What is the common Indian diet?

In India, people do not include adequate amounts of iron, calcium and folate with more women falling victim to this behaviour. Due to an excess presence of processes and packaged food ready to be sold and bought in the country, many Indians trade them for natural and healthy food items in their diet.

“Sun exposure, crucial for vitamin D synthesis, is often inadequate. Phytates in whole grains and legumes, staples in Indian diets, can inhibit zinc absorption. Lastly, green leafy vegetables are rich in vitamin A and folate their actual intake may not meet the necessary levels,” says Ashish Rani, Clinical dietitian, Head of Nutrition and Dietetics at SGT Medical College and Hospital.

Traditional diets in some regions may rely heavily on staples like rice, wheat, or lentils, with limited inclusion of diverse food groups. This can lead to deficiencies in nutrients that are less abundant in these staples. “In many parts of India, vegetarianism is common due to cultural or religious reasons. While plant-based diets can be healthy, they often lack sufficient vitamin B12, which is predominantly found in animal products. Similarly, the intake of omega-3 fatty acids, which are more readily available from fish and meat, may be low,” says Dr Vibhu Kawatra, Paediatric nutritionist at Rainbow Hospital. Traditional cooking methods, such as boiling or frying, can also lead to the loss of certain nutrients. For instance, excessive cooking or use of certain spices might reduce the availability of vitamins.

Who is affected and how?

Nutritional deficiencies in India can affect all age groups and sexes, but certain demographics are particularly vulnerable. Infants and children between 6 to 23 months and adolescents of 12 to 15 years of age are far more prone to nutrient deficiencies in India. Common issues include iron deficiency anaemia, vitamin A deficiency, and protein-energy malnutrition. Older adults often face deficiencies in vitamin D, calcium, and vitamin B12. Ageing can affect nutrient absorption and increase the risk of chronic diseases that impact nutrition. Adolescent girls are prone to iron deficiency anaemia and vitamin D deficiency while women of reproductive age are particularly vulnerable to iron deficiency anemia and calcium deficiency.

How is it different for men and women?

Men and women are built differently in biological terms and therefore require different nutrients specifically catered to fit their body type. It has been found that women take an insufficient supply of iodine in their diet and men consume more zinc and magnesium as opposed to women. A recent study from 185 countries of the world has also revealed over five billion people do not consume a proper amount of micronutrients including Vitamin E, iodine and calcium in their diet and also skip taking supplements. “Women of reproductive age are at higher risk due to menstrual blood loss, pregnancy, and lactation. Men, on the other hand, are generally less prone to iron deficiency than women but still at risk due to factors like poor diet or chronic conditions,” adds Dr Vibhu Kawatra.

Short-term and long-term effects

There are various short-term and long-term effects of continuous inadequate consumption of nutrients in your diet. Not consuming the right amount of micro and macronutrients can lead to irreversible damage in the long. “Short-term and long-term health impacts of the nutritional deficiencies would be Iron Deficiency anaemia due to deficiency of Vitamin B12 and Iron in the body. Deficiency of Vitamin D can lead to reduced bone mineral density and can cause Rickets. Night Blindness is caused by to deficiency of Vitamin A,” remarks Dr Diksha Dayal, Head of Department & Senior Dietician, Department of Nutrition & Health at Shalby Sanar International Hospitals.

How to curb the situation?

To help reverse this situation, making several lifestyle and dietary changes that enhance the body’s ability to absorb and utilize essential nutrients can go a long way. Pairing foods that enhance absorption can be beneficial, for instance, consuming vitamin C-rich foods (like oranges or tomatoes) with iron-rich foods (like spinach or lentils) can improve iron absorption. “I suggest soaking, sprouting, or fermenting plant-based foods to reduce phytates for better nutrient absorption. While cooking, use cast-iron cookware to increase iron intake and regular exercise to improve overall well-being. A good practice of managing your stress will also reduce the depletion of nutrients from the body,” says Dr Nisha, Nutrition and lactation consultant at Motherhood Hospital. Eating smaller, more frequent meals can improve digestion and absorption, especially for individuals with digestive issues while also maintaining salt and sugar intake to maintain nutrient balance.

What to include in your diet?

Dr Nisha suggests affordable options like leafy greens for iron and calcium, legumes for protein, nuts or seeds for vitamin E and magnesium, whole grains for fibre and B vitamins and dairy products for calcium and vitamin D to balance the diet.