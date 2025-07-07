World Chocolate Day: Try these chocolate-infused masks for glow and hydration!

On World Chocolate Day, experts highlight cocoa's skincare benefits, including exfoliation and hydration.
You’ve eaten it, sipped it, and gifted it — but have you ever smeared chocolate on your face? This World Chocolate Day (today), beauty experts reveal cocoa’s surprising skincare benefits. And you don’t need expensive products — just a few pantry staples to whip up DIY masks for your face, lips, and under-eyes.
“Chocolate has exfoliating, antioxidant, hydrating, and detoxifying properties that protect skin from oxidative stress and ageing,” says dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, adding, “For chapped lips or dry skin, it’s very effective.”
Skincare expert Dr Kiran Sethi suggests using raw cacao for best results. “You usually need just one tablespoon in a face mask,” she says.
Try these easy DIY masks:
For a glow: Mix 1 tablespoon cocoa, 1 teaspoon manuka honey, and buttermilk. Apply for 20 minutes.
To tackle cellulite: Blend cocoa powder, coffee grounds, and yoghurt. Use as a scrub and rinse off after 5–10 minutes.
Under-eye puffiness: Mix cocoa, honey, and yoghurt for a quick fix (effects last 1–2 days).
For soft lips: Combine 1/4 cup cocoa powder, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup melted coconut oil. Scrub for 5–10 minutes and rinse. “This works especially well for chapped lips and smokers,” Dr Deepali adds.
