World Milk Day: Using raw milk for healthy skin during summer

In a world chasing Korean and Japanese skincare routines, take a pause and look around your kitchen. Daily essentials such as plain milk might just be the answer to our skincare troubles. On World Milk Day today, let’s explore the uses and benefits of raw milk, especially in summer. Raw milk can be used as a cleanser, mask, or toner for your face, but experts caution that this depends on your skin type.(Adobe Stock)

Raw milk is traditionally praised in Ayurvedic rituals and grandmother-approved DIYs, but now it has found its way in modern skincare as a cooling ingredient, especially in the hot and humid months.

It contains lactic acid (an AHA), which can gently help remove dead skin cells, hydrate, and improve overall skin texture. In summer, raw milk, which can be both from cows and buffalo, may also offer a cooling effect and temporarily calm sun-exposed skin. “Raw milk can be used as a cleanser, mask, or toner, but it depends on your skin type. People with acne-prone, oily or sensitive skin should use it sparingly,” says dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, adding, “Raw milk with sandalwood and a pinch of saffron can be used as a liquid body wash. Let it sit on your body for 2-5 minutes and then cleanse it with a scrub or any soap bar that contains glycerine. This is the best way to use raw milk in summer as it helps remove tanning as well.”

Since it’s unpasteurized, it carries a risk of bacterial contamination, which is especially concerning for those with compromised skin barriers. “A short-contact application, like using it as a gentle cleanser or part of a face mask that’s rinsed off quickly, is the safest method. Mixing it with other soothing ingredients like multani mitti or oats can also reduce the risk of irritation,” says Dr Bhavuk Dhir, Consultant dermatology, PSRI Hospital

He further advises not to use it as a toner or leave it on the face for long hours, especially in summer when skin is already prone to sweating and environmental stress. Also, raw milk that’s been left out at room temperature should be avoided as it can harbour bacteria that might worsen skin issues.

Mask your summer dullness

Dermatologist Dr Kiran Seth suggests hassle-free DIY hair and skincare tricks. However, she emphasises using raw milk only about once a week.