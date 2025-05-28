World Nutrition Day: Why a balanced breakfast is key to a healthy day

World Nutrition Day is a reminder to reflect on the choices we make at the start of each day. Breakfast often sets the tone for your overall eating habits and energy levels. A well-balanced morning meal supports better focus, steady energy, improved mood, and long-term health. This World Nutrition Day, give your breakfast a well-deserved makeover.

What makes a breakfast balanced?

A well-rounded breakfast includes four key components: complex carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and dietary fibre. Each plays a unique role in keeping the body nourished and satisfied.

Complex carbohydrates such as oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread provide a slow, steady release of energy. They help regulate blood sugar and prevent mid-morning crashes.

Protein is essential for muscle maintenance and helps keep hunger in check. Options like eggs, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, nuts, seeds, legumes, or tofu make a satisfying addition to your morning routine.

Healthy fats found in avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds support brain function and help keep you full.

Fibre, from fruits like berries and apples or vegetables like spinach and tomatoes, supports digestion and adds valuable vitamins and antioxidants.

Smarter morning choices

Common breakfast foods like sweetened cereals, white bread, pastries, or ready-to-eat snacks often contain refined sugars and unhealthy fats. These may provide quick energy but usually lead to a crash later on. Instead, focus on whole, minimally processed foods that naturally contain essential nutrients.

Hydration is often overlooked but equally important. Drinking water or herbal tea in the morning helps activate digestion and supports metabolism. It’s best to avoid sugary drinks and juices with added sugar.

For busy mornings, prepping the night before can make a big difference. Try overnight oats, chia pudding, or smoothie ingredients stored in the freezer. Even a simple option like whole grain toast with nut butter and a piece of fruit is better than skipping breakfast entirely.

One size doesn’t fit all

Nutritional needs vary from person to person. Factors such as age, physical activity, metabolic health, and medical conditions influence what kind of breakfast is most beneficial. Consulting with a registered dietitian or nutritionist can help you design a breakfast that works best for your body and your goals.

(Inputs from nutritionist Garima Goyal)