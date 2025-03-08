Women’s Day 2025 Special: Deepti Sharma’s journey from Agra’s streets to leading UP Warriorz

From playing on the streets of Agra to leading the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Deepti Sharma’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Unlike many aspiring cricketers who struggle for acceptance, Deepti was fortunate to have the support from her family. Deepti Sharma is the captain of UP Warrioirz in the WPL

“From the very beginning, my family was extremely supportive. There was never a moment when I felt it wasn’t possible,” she recalls. Her father, Bhagwan Sharma, a retired Indian Railways employee, and her brother, Sumit Sharma, a former Uttar Pradesh pacer, played pivotal roles in shaping her career.

Her cricketing journey began serendipitously at the Ekalavya Sports Stadium in Agra. At just nine years old, while watching her brother’s net session, she was asked to throw a ball back into play. Her direct hit from 50 metres stunned everyone, catching the eye of then-national women’s team selector Hemlata Kala — marking the start of her professional career.

Over the years, Deepti has been both a witness to and a catalyst for the transformation of women’s cricket in India. “When I started, there weren’t many matches, and there was barely any media coverage. No one even knew about domestic games,” she says, adding, “But now, everything has changed. Matches are broadcast live, and people are following women’s cricket like never before. It’s a huge positive.”

Last month, Deepti was appointed captain of the UP Warriorz for the Women's Premier League (WPL), succeeding the injured Alyssa Healy. Expressing her gratitude and acknowledging the responsibility, she stated, "UP Warriorz has been a good thing for me. When you are being seen as a senior leader, it is a big responsibility. I try to make the most of it, do good for the team, and most importantly, enjoy the role that has been given to me, for which I am extremely grateful." She also recognizes the learning opportunities that come with leadership, noting, "There is a big learning curve when you become the captain," she concludes.