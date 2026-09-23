World Ayurveda Day 2026: Experts suggest 10 micro-habits to fit your busy day for longevity and wellness

In recent years, Ayurveda has moved from a largely local Indian health tradition to a global wellness conversation. Ingredients such as ginger, amla, ashwagandha, turmeric and other digestive spices are increasingly becoming part of daily wellness practices, contributing to the growing Ayurveda and wellness products market. However, this traditional medicine system is not simply about consuming individual ingredients. Adapting food and lifestyle according to different seasons,, is an important part of this preventive healthcare approach. On World Ayurveda Day, observed annually on September 23, experts suggest simple habits to help people live healthier every day.

Giving your head an oil massage even for five minutes can feel rejuvenating, say experts. (Magnific)

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“Ayurveda takes a holistic view of health, considering the interplay of the body, mind, lifestyle and environment. Vata, Pitta and Kapha are the three doshas that determine an individual’s prakriti (constitution). Preventive care begins with understanding and personalising these habits according to prakriti, season, and lifestyle,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Abhilash Haridas, head of spa and wellness at Amal Tamara.

* Vata may benefit from greater regularity and warmth

* Pitta benefits from moderation of heat

* Kapha benefits from lighter meals and more physical activity

Ayurvedic habits for a healthier tomorrow

1. Rise before sunrise: Brahma Muhurta calls for waking up around 1.5 hours before dawn. But even 20 minutes before sunrise can change how your day feels. Try slow, mindful breathing for steadiness and clarity.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Try a five-minute massage: A daily head-to-toe warm oil massage may not be practical. Instead, spend five minutes massaging your scalp and feet before a shower to keep the body and mind grounded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Try a five-minute massage: A daily head-to-toe warm oil massage may not be practical. Instead, spend five minutes massaging your scalp and feet before a shower to keep the body and mind grounded. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Put the screen away: Avoid screens while eating. This helps you tune into hunger and satiety signals. Make lunch your biggest meal, rather than dinner, when digestion is considered strongest as the sun peaks.

4. Give your senses a boost: Nasyam involves putting drops of oil in each nostril in the morning to help enhance the senses and clear congestion. Oil pulling, or swishing edible oil for a few minutes before spitting it out, can support oral health

5. Wake up your palate: Try Jihwa Prakshalana (tongue cleaning) before brushing. It helps clear overnight buildup, freshens the mouth and prepares the palate for the day.

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6. Wind down: Stay off screens for at least 30 minutes before bed. A warm glass of milk with a pinch of nutmeg may also help you sleep better.

7. Pause and appreciate: In Ayurveda, gratitude is known as Kritajna. It can shift attention towards appreciation, support inner balance and reduce stress.

8. Move after meals: A short walk after every meal can support digestion, boost metabolism, and help avoid glucose spikes. Even 10 minutes is better than sitting or lying down.

9. Slow down your bites: Chew each bite 32 times. Digestion starts in the mouth, and slowing down can help reduce bloating.

10. Sip warm water first thing in the morning: Sip warm water slowly when you begin your day. Instead of drinking a full glass at once, taking sips gently stimulates your agni, or digestive fire.

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(With inputs from Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda, and Dr Ekta Sharma, Senior Ayurvedic Doctor, Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, New Delhi)